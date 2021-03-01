Rating Indian cricket team stars on Day 10 of the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy

Many Indian cricket team stars were in action on the last day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 group stage. There were multiple lopsided games on the competition's tenth day.

Mumbai defeated Himachal Pradesh by 200 runs, while Haryana beat Bengal by five wickets with more than six overs left. Jammu and Kashmir also registered a convincing victory over Chandigarh in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra trounced Pondicherry, riding on centuries from Yash Nahar and Ankit Bawne. Even the Nagaland cricket team recorded a seven-wicket win over their neighbors Arunachal Pradesh.

Here's a look at how the Indian cricket team stars fared on this day, full of lopsided encounters.

Shreyas Iyer - 2/10

Shreyas Iyer lost his wicket early in the Vijay Hazare Trophy today

Shreyas Iyer led the Mumbai cricket team in their last group stage match against Himachal Pradesh. While Mumbai beat their rivals by 200 runs, skipper Shreyas Iyer could only score two runs in the first innings.

Iyer batted at number three and aggregated two runs off five deliveries before Rishi Dhawan trapped him in front of his stumps.

Prithvi Shaw - 2/10

Prithvi Shaw scored a double century in this year's Vijay Hazare Trophy

Shreyas Iyer's Mumbai teammate Prithvi Shaw also struggled to get going against Himachal Pradesh.

Opening the innings for the team in Jaipur, Shaw scored two runs off five deliveries and departed for the pavilion. Vaibhav Arora bagged Shaw's crucial wicket.

Shardul Thakur shines with the bat in Vijay Hazare Trophy - 8/10

Shardul Thakur showcased his batting in the Vijay Hazare Trophy today

Surprisingly, Shardul Thakur was the top-scorer for Mumbai in their Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Himachal Pradesh. Batting at number seven, Shardul smacked 92 runs off 57 deliveries to guide Mumbai to 321/9 in 50 overs.

Thakur hit six fours and six sixes in his innings. However, he went wicketless in the second innings.

Dhawal Kulkarni - 7/10

Dhawan Kulkarni dismissed two batsmen in the Vijay Hazare Trophy today

Dhawal Kulkarni opened the bowling for Mumbai and set up the team's win by taking two quick wickets. Kulkarni removed RI Thakur and Nikhil Gangta in his second over. He ended the game with figures of 4-1-8-2.

Rishi Dhawan - 6/10

Rishi Dhawan has been away from the Indian cricket team for quite some time now

Rishi Dhawan was quite impressive with the ball in the first half of the Mumbai innings. He maintained a decent economy rate and picked up the wickets of Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

However, the Mumbai batsmen dominated him in the second half as Dhawan ended with figures of 4/84 in ten overs. With the bat, Rishi managed 18 runs off 32 deliveries.

Jayant Yadav - 7/10

Jayant Yadav plays for MI in IPL

Haryana skipper Jayant Yadav played a vital role in his team's five-wicket win over Bengal.

Yadav bowled ten overs in the first innings and took two wickets while conceding 31 runs. He dismissed Abhishek Kumar Raman and Shahbaz Ahmed to keep Bangal down to 177.

Later in the game, Yadav remained unbeaten on 17 to guide his team home in the 44th over.

Parvez Rasool - 8/10

Parvez Rasool captains Jammu and Kashmir in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Parvez Rasool was the pick of the bowlers in Jammu and Kashmir's match against Chandigarh. Skipper Rasool accounted for three wickets in his ten overs. His wickets restricted Chandigarh to a 241-run total.

Jammu and Kashmir chased down the target in 34 overs with eight wickets in hand. Almost all the bowlers went for runs in this match, but Parvez bowled at an economy rate of 2.7.

Stuart Binny - 7/10

Stuart Binny represents Nagaland in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Indian all-rounder Stuart Binny powered Nagaland to a seven-wicket win against Arunachal Pradesh in Chennai.

Binny batted at number four for Nagaland and scored 55 runs from 37 balls to help his team chase down a 287-run target in 42.1 overs. The 36-year-old hit four fours and three sixes in his unbeaten knock.

However, Binny could not pick up a single wicket in this contest.

Kedar Jadhav - 7/10

Kedar Jadhav did not receive an opportunity to bat in Maharashtra's Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Puducherry. Still, he played a match-winning role for his team by bowling a tidy spell of 2/34 in ten overs.

Jadhav dismissed Sagar P Udeshi and Vignesh Kannan to help Maharashtra beat Puducherry by 137 runs in this Vijay Hazare Trophy match.

Shikhar Dhawan - 6/10

Indian cricket team opener Shikhar Dhawan scored 44 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture between Rajasthan and Delhi.

Rajasthan set Delhi a 295-run target after batting first in Jaipur. Dhawan opened the innings and gave his side a solid start by scoring 44 runs from 50 balls.

Following his departure, Nitish Rana and Himmat Singh sealed the deal for Delhi with an unbeaten 183-run partnership for the third wicket.