Viral video shows couple halting their wedding ceremony for Virat Kohli's century in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Team India's ace batter Virat Kohli's unbeaten ton helped the Men in Blue beat arch-rivals Pakistan by six wickets in their 2025 Champions Trophy group-stage match on Sunday, February 23. Crores of viewers tuned in for the marquee clash, with a couple even halting their wedding ceremony for Kohli's century.

The right-handed batter's 51st hundred came with its fair share of drama. India required just two runs for victory when he was at 96. Kohli ended the 466-day ODI century drought with a stunning four off left-arm spinner Khushdil Shah's bowling.

A video has gone viral on social media, showing a couple watching the match on a big screen amid their wedding. The bride and groom, along with the guests, celebrated in delight when Kohli completed his century.

Another video showed a couple watching the match on a mobile while their marriage rituals were going on. You can watch the clips below:

Virat Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 100*-run knock against Pakistan. India chased down the 242-run target to secure a clinical six-wicket win in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash.

Few Pakistani fans celebrated Virat Kohli's century despite Mohammad Rizwan-led side's defeat in 2025 Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli enjoys a tremendous fan following and it's not just limited to India. A video went viral on social media following the India-Pakistan 2025 Champions match, showing how a group of people in Islamabad celebrated the former captain's ton.

The fans were watching the game on a big screen at the Radisson Blu Resort. They seemed visibly overjoyed with Kohli crossing the 100-run mark. Here's a video of the moment:

It is worth mentioning that India have qualified for the semifinals of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Hosts and defending champions Pakistan, on the other hand, suffered an embarrassing group-stage exit.

India's final group match will be against New Zealand. The contest will take place in Dubai on Sunday, March 2.

