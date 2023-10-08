Virat Kohli breaks Anil Kumble’s record for most catches by an Indian in ODI World Cup

Virat Kohli broke Anil Kumble’s record for most catches by an Indian in the ODI World Cup on Sunday, October 8. That came as the senior player took a diving catch at slips during the India vs Australia match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The dismissal took place in the third over of Australia’s innings. Jasprit Bumrah bowled a short-length delivery that got extra bounce outside off-stump. Mitchell Marsh hanged his bat and ended up snicking it to the slips. Virat Kohli completed a regulation catch by diving to his left to grab it by both hands.

The stunning catch came a day after the 34-year-old was seen practicing similar catches in the net session ahead of the game.

Take a look:

With the catch, Kohli (15) eclipsed Anil Kumble (14) for most catches by an Indian in the marquee ICC events. Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar are placed third with 12 catches apiece.

For the unversed, Mohammed Azharuddin (156) has taken the most catches for India in the 50-over format. Kohli, meanwhile, has taken 146 catches so far.

Virat Kohli in top gear ahead of ODI World Cup

Virat Kohli is in top gear ahead of the ODI World Cup. The right-handed batter recently slammed an unbeaten ton against Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup and followed it with a half-century against Australia. In 2023, he has amassed 612 runs in 16 matches at an average of 55.64, including three tons and two half-centuries.

In Chennai, he has scored 337 runs in eight ODIs at an average of 42.13, with best score of 138 against South Africa in 2015. He will now look to smash his 48th ODI century against Australia to reduce his gap with Sachin Tendulkar (49) for most tons in the 50-over format.

In the match, Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat. The Aussies made a solitary change as Cameron Green replaced injured all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

India, on the other hand, replaced ill Shubman Gill with Ishan Kishan in the playing XI.

At the time of writing, Australia were 74/2 after 17 overs, with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschangne at the crease.

Jasprit Bumrah provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Mitchell Marsh for a six-ball duck. Kuldeep Yadav then caught and bowled David Warner (41 off 52)

