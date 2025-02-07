Virat Kohli and former England skipper bond in a light-hearted exchange post IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI [Watch]

Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli and former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen shared a light-hearted moment on Thursday, February 6. This occurred after the conclusion of the first ODI in the three-match series between India and England, held at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Virat Kohli missed the first ODI due to a sore knee, as confirmed by skipper Rohit Sharma at the toss. However, the 36-year-old was in high spirits after India won the game, as he was seen enjoying a fun chat with Pietersen.

Here’s a video of the moment:

Batting first, the visitors were bundled out for 248 runs in 47.4 overs, with skipper Jos Buttler (52) and Jacob Bethell (51) scoring fifties. For India, Ravindra Jadeja and debutant Harshit Rana took three wickets each.

In response, India lost two quick wickets, with Rohit Sharma (2) and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal (15) falling early. However, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer (59 off 36) formed a brilliant 94-run partnership off 64 balls, turning the tide in India's favor.

Shubman then, alongside Axar Patel (52 off 47), put together an outstanding 108-run partnership off 107 balls for the fourth wicket. Shubman was the top scorer for the hosts, making 87 off 96 balls and winning the Player of the Match award, as India won by four wickets with 68 balls remaining. The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the series with two games to go.

“There's nothing to worry” - Vice-captain Shubman Gill provides an update on Virat Kohli’s fitness

Vice-captain Shubman Gill, who was named the Player of the Match for his 87-run knock in the first ODI against England, spoke to the broadcaster after the game and provided an update on veteran batter Virat Kohli’s fitness. He said [as quoted by India Today]:

"When he woke up in the morning, he had some swelling in his knee. He was fine till yesterday's practice session. There's nothing to worry. He will definitely be fit for the next game."

The second game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 9, in Cuttack.

