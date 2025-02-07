"Why go for the glory?" - Aakash Chopra lauds Shubman Gill's knock in IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Shubman Gill for playing a mature knock in the first ODI against England in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. He opined that the Punjab batter's century in the recent Ranji Trophy clash against Karnataka helped his cause.

India bowled England out for 248 after Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat. Gill scored 87 runs off 96 deliveries in the chase as the Men in Blue registered a four-wicket win with 68 balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener praised Gill for playing a responsible knock.

"Let's talk about Shubman Gill's maturity. I loved the way he batted. One thing that got highlighted was whoever played domestic cricket and did something along with that, performed well here. He scored a hundred in the second innings (in the Ranji Trophy). The hundred he scored in domestic cricket gave him the confidence," he said (3:30).

"Although there is talk about the template, that we play aggressively, he said forget it. He said making the team win was more important. We were chasing 248, so why go for the glory? What would he have gained by playing big shots? You won't achieve anything more than winning the match. That speaks volumes about his maturity," Chopra added.

Shubman Gill walked out to bat in the fifth over when Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a 22-ball 15. Although Rohit Sharma (2 off 7) got out soon after, the Indian vice-captain added 94 runs for the third wicket with Shreyas Iyer (59 off 36) and 108 runs with Axar Patel (52 off 47) for the fourth wicket to take the hosts to a relatively easy win.

"He was tested against the short ball and he passed that examination with flying colors" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's strokeplay in IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

Shubman Gill struck 14 fours during his 87-run knock. [P/C: BCCI]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra appreciated Shubman Gill's strokeplay against the short ball during the first ODI.

"I liked the way he batted. He was tested against the short ball and he passed that examination with flying colors. If someone can play pull shots towards midwicket, that means he has got the time. He was hitting deliveries outside the off-stump to midwicket and balls within the stumps to square leg," he said (4:30).

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator questioned the Indian team management's decision to demote Gill to No. 3, with Yashasvi Jaiswal opening with Rohit Sharma.

"He was very, very good. He didn't score a hundred. It's absolutely okay. However, there is one thing for sure. He shouldn't have come at No. 3. He is going to open. If someone has to open, you should have kept him as an opener. He could have opened with Rohit, and if you had to play Yashasvi, he could have played at No. 3," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra reckoned that the change in the batting order was unnecessary. He pointed out that another batting change wouldn't have been required had Yashasvi Jaiswal batted at No. 3, with Virat Kohli taking that position once he is fit and available.

