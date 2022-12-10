Virat Kohli goes past Ricky Ponting’s tally of 71 centuries in 3rd IND vs BAN ODI

Virat Kohli ended his three-year century drought in ODIs as he brought up his 72nd hundred in international cricket in the third ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Saturday (December 10).

After failing to deliver in the first two games, Kohli came out all guns blazing to hit his 44th ODI hundred in the dead rubber. In the process, he broke a tie with Ricky Ponting (71) for second place in the list of most international hundreds. Only Sachin Tendulkar (100) is now ahead of Kohli.

Kohli scored 113 off 91, a knock that comprised a couple of sixes and 11 boundaries. He shared a record 290-run partnership with double-centurion Ishan Kishan (210) for the second wicket.

The right-hander was caught by Mehidy Hasan at long-off while trying to be aggressive against Shakib Al Hasan in the 42nd over.

It’s worth mentioning that Kohli hit his last ODI ton against the West Indies in Chennai in August 2019.

Wife Anushka Sharma thrilled as Virat Kohli ends ODI century drought

Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma was thrilled to see her husband end his rather long century drought in ODIs. Taking to Instagram, she shared a screengrab of her husband’s celebrations and captioned the story with multiple heart emojis.

Pic credits: Anushka Sharma on Instagram

For the uninitiated, Kohli hit his maiden T20I hundred against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup to end his 33-month-long century drought in international cricket. He continued his purple patch in the T20 World Cup, emerging as the tournament’s highest run scorer with 296 runs in six games.

Kohli recently surpassed Rahul Dravid to become the second-highest runscorer by an Indian in international cricket, trailing only Tendulkar.

Most runs in international cricket (Indians only):

Sachin Tendulkar – 34,357 runs in 664 games

Virat Kohli – 24,553 runs in 482 games

Rahul Dravid – 24,064 runs in 504 games

Kohli will look to continue his hot streak in the upcoming two-match Test series, starting in Chattogram on Wednesday (December 14). Coincidentally, his last Test century (27th) came against Bangladesh in November 2019.

