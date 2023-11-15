Virat Kohli goes past Sachin Tendulkar’s record World Cup tally of 673 runs in IND vs NZ semifinal

Continuing to break records in ODI cricket, star Indian batter Virat Kohli went past another milestone, claiming the landmark of the most runs scored in a single edition of the ODI World Cup.

The veteran batter went past his idol, the great Sachin Tendulkar, who had scored 673 runs from 11 games in the 2003 World Cup in South Africa. Kohli achieved this feat during the 2023 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand. He also has eight fifty-plus scores this tournament, the most in a single edition.

Kohli had recently equaled Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI hundreds and has just gone on and shattered another record, asserting his dominance as one of the greatest batters the game has ever seen.

Virat Kohli once again turned up on the big stage

In a crucial semifinal against New Zealand, India needed their big guns to step up and that has certainly been the case at the time of writing. Rohit Sharma produced a sensational cameo of 47 at the top of the order and erased any jitters that their camp might have been feeling.

After his blitz, it was Shubman Gill who continued the onslaught and got to his half-century. Although he retired hurt on 79, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer have carried on the momentum in the Indian innings.

Iyer took his chances by putting some of the deliveries into the stands and got to his half-century in just 35 balls. Kohli, on the other hand, is nearing what would be a record 50th ODI hundred, the most scored by anyone in the history of the format.

The Men in Blue would want to reach as close to the 400-run mark as possible. Knowing that it could get tricky to tackle the Indian pacers under lights, the Kiwis will need to find a way to restrict the hosts.