Virat Kohli not included in former England captains' India-England combined playing XI of 21st century

Former England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain did not include Virat Kohli in their combined India-England playing XI of the 21st century. The ace batter was not among the six Indian players chosen in the combined team ahead of the Men in Blue's tour of England, comprising five Tests.

Hussain and Atherton could not find room to slot Virat Kohli, who recently retired from Test cricket, in a stacked middle order that included names like Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, and Kevin Pietersen.

The former Test batter has played 28 Tests against England over the course of his career, scoring 1991 runs at an average of 42.36. Some of his most iconic innings, like the ton at Edgbaston during the 2018 series opener, and the double ton at the Wankhede, have all come against England.

While Kohli was not considered, other Indian names made it to the side. Ravichandran Ashwin was named as the sole spinner, and Rishabh Pant made the cut as the first-choice wicket-keeper as well.

In an England-dominated pace bowling unit comprising Ben Stokes, James Anderson, and Stuart Broad, Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah made the cut as Zaheer Khan missed out narrowly.

Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain's combined India-England playing XI of the 21st century

Virender Sehwag, Alastair Cook, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Kevin Pietersen, Ben Stokes, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, and Jasprit Bumrah

"Kohli would be upset, definitely" - Nasser Hussain on not picking the ace batter in the combined XI

Despite his highs against England in red-ball cricket, Kohli has had some forgettable times as well. He averages only 33.21 on English soil, the least among countries where he has played at least five Tests.

His iconic 2018 tour is marred by two equally mediocre ones on either side of it. The former skipper averaged only 13.40 during his first tour of England in 2014, and 27.67 in his last tour in 2021.

"That is a very good team, you would hope so. The combination of two cricketing nations. I mean, who would be upset in that? Kohli would be upset, definitely. Root (too)," Nasser Hussain said.

"What it shows you is the unbelievable quality of cricketers that these two countries have produced over the last quarter of a century," Atherton said.

The first Test between India and England in the 2025 series, will be played at Headingley, Leeds, from Friday, June 20, onwards.

