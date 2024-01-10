Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Indian pacers rise in latest ICC Men's Test rankings

Team India's magnificent series-leveling seven-wicket victory against South Africa in Cape Town saw several players benefit in the latest ICC Men's Test rankings.

The biggest beneficiary was pacer Mohammed Siraj, who picked up figures of 6/15 in the first innings to help bowl the Proteas out for 55. The 29-year-old moved up 13 spots to break into the Top 20 at No.17.

Siraj's new ball partner, Jasprit Bumrah, picked up a six-wicket haul in the second innings that helped him climb up a spot to 4th.

In the batting department, Virat Kohli jumped three places to No.6 while skipper Rohit Sharma broke into the top ten with a four-spot ascend. Kohli scored a valuable 46 in a low-scoring Cape Town Test, and Rohit chipped in with a 39 and 16* in the game.

South African opener Aiden Markram entered the top 20 thanks to his breathtaking century in the second innings.

The final Test between Australia and Pakistan also had a major impact on the rankings as the hosts completed a 3-0 series whitewash on the Asian side.

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins ascended to No.2 on the bowler rankings, only five points behind top-ranked Ravichandran Ashwin. Fellow pacer Josh Hazlewood saw a rise of four places to find himself back in the top ten at No.7.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam dropped off two places to No.8 after another dismal outing with scores of 26 and 23. Usman Khawaja and Travis Head also dropped to ninth and 12th, respectively, after quiet outings in the Sydney Test.

Wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan helped himself to 17th with a 10-spot rise following his 88 and 28 in the game. New Zealand star Kane Williamson still occupies the pole position in the Test batter rankings.

Maheesh Theekshana achieves career highs in the latest ODI rankings

Theekshana was in sparkling form in the second ODI against Zimbabwe.

Despite the Test season dominating the cricketing world, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe produced a thriller in the second of their three-ODI series.

A low-scoring encounter saw the bowlers benefit massively in the latest ODI rankings. Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana moved to a career-high rating of 634 points and 11th rank after his 4/31 in the second game at Colombo.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe pacer Richard Ngarava picked up a five-wicket haul in the second ODI following his two wickets in the rain-abandoned opening fixture to make a 23-spot jump to 27th.

Charith Asalanka moved two spots up to No.19 with his 101 off 95 balls in the opening ODI.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App