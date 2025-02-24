Virat Kohli’s childhood coach receives phone call from ace batter after terrific ton in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli spoke to his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma over a phone call following the Men in Blue's six-wicket victory over Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, February 23. The former captain remained unbeaten in the 2025 Champions Trophy match, helping his side chase down a 242-run target.

After the match, Sharma was giving an interview to sports journalist Rohit Juglan. During the interview, the veteran coach revealed that he was receiving a call from Kohli.

Sharing details of the conversation, Sharma said:

"I congratulated him for his efforts. Such achievements give a lot of happiness."

It is worth mentioning that Virat Kohli's form was a big talking point ahead of the India-Pakistan encounter. However, the veteran batter silenced his naysayers with his stunning batting exploits. He notched up his 51st ODI hundred and also became the fastest batter to complete 14,000 runs in the formats, taking just 287 innings to complete the milestone.

"He has given so much joy to the entire country" - Rajkumar Sharma on Virat Kohli's unbeaten century against Pakistan

During the aforementioned interview, Rajkumar Sharma expressed his joy over his ward's brilliant performance in the crucial contest. Replying to Virat Kohli's critics, he emphasized that his record speaks for itself.

Sharma said:

"There can't be a happier day than this. It is a very happy day for me. He has given so much joy to the entire country."

Speaking about Kohli's critics, Sharma said:

"No, I don't want to say anything. His stats tell tell what he can do. I would just like to request those people to look at the Indian cricket history and see if there is any player who has won India more matches than him. That is my only request to those who comment or write such things."

India have qualified for the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinals following back-to-back wins over Bangladesh and Pakistan. They will face New Zealand in their last group-stage match on Sunday, March 2.

