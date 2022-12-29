"Virat Kohli's exclusion came as a big surprise"- Saba Karim on India's squad for T20I series against Sri Lanka

Former cricketer Saba Karim recently stated that he was surprised to see Virat Kohli's name missing out from India's squad for the upcoming home T20I series against Sri Lanka.

The former keeper-batter pointed out how Kohli has performed admirably well for the Men in Blue in the shortest format this year. He lauded the former captain for his batting exploits at the T20 World Cup 2022.

He also suggested that India would have lost to Pakistan had Kohli not been a part of the team. Karim made these remarks while speaking to India News Sports on Wednesday, December 28. He said:

"Virat Kohli's exclusion came as a big surprise. He was given a particular role in T20Is, and he was exceptional in that. We would have lost to Pakistan if he hadn't been there at the T20 World Cup.

"He is one such player who has given the team great stability in the format. Apart from Kohli, all the other absentees have missed out due to their underwhelming performances."

Notably, Kohli was a key architect in India's thrilling four-wicket win over Pakistan at the showpiece event. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 82, guiding his team to a memorable victory in the last-ball thriller.

"The likes of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant can return to the team" - Saba Karim

Saba Karim further added that the non-selection for the Sri Lanka T20I series may not be the end of the road for some of India's senior players.

He reckoned that if the new members of the team fail to make a significant impact in the upcoming T20I encounters, the team management could consider bringing Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant back.

"It doesn't mean that players who aren't a part of the T20 squad for the Sri Lanka series won't be able to make a comeback," Karim explained. "If some of the new guys don't do well, they will have to replace them. So the likes of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant can return to the team if that happens."

While Kohli isn't a part of the T20I squad, he has been named in the ODI team for the Sri Lanka series. He will be seen in action during the 50-over matches, beginning on January 10, 2023.

