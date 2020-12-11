Virat Kohli shares adorable picture with Anushka Sharma on third wedding anniversary with special message

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today.

On the occasion, Virat Kohli took to Instagram and shared a picture from their wedding day three years ago. The Indian captain captioned the picture:

"3 years and onto a lifetime together."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who got married on December 11, 2017 at a private ceremony in Italy, won’t be together on the special day.

Virat Kohli is currently performing leadership duties for the Indian team in Australia.

Anushka Sharma misses Virat Kohli on wedding anniversary

Anushka Sharma also took to the social networking site and shared an endearing picture of herself and hubby Virat Kohli. The actress wrote along with the picture:

“3 years of us & very soon 3 of us Miss you.”

The Indian captain will fly back home after the first Test against Australia at Adelaide, which begins on December 17, to be with Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child.

Back in August this year, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had announced that they are expecting their first child.

Just a few days back, Anushka Sharma shared a special message for her ‘love’ and the Indian team after their victory in the second T20I at Sydney.

India clinched the T20I series against Australia with a six-wicket victory in the second game of the three-match series. Taking to her official Instagram account, Anushka Sharma shared a picture of Virat Kohli celebrating with Hardik Pandya and wrote:

"Series win & brilliant team effort. Congratulations to my love."’

After losing the ODI series 1-2, Team India fought back strongly to clinch the T20Is 2-1. India are now preparing for the four-match Test series Down Under, which will begin with the Day-Night encounter at Adelaide.

Indian Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is expected to lead the team in the last three Tests after Virat Kohli heads back to India. Rahane struck form with a sublime century in the first practice match for India A against Australia A.