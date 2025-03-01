Virat Kohli signs autograph for fans after India’s training session for IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Veteran cricketer Virat Kohli took a moment to sign autographs for fans after India’s practice session on Friday, February 28. This came ahead of their Group A match against New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy, scheduled for Sunday, March 2, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The 36-year-old was named Player of the Match in India’s recent encounter against Pakistan. Batting first, the Men in Green were dismissed for 241. In response, Kohli spearheaded India’s chase with a brilliant century, remaining unbeaten on 100 off 111 balls, including seven boundaries. India won by six wickets, with 45 balls to spare.

Now, ahead of their final group stage match against New Zealand, the Delhi-born cricketer took time out to sign autographs for fans following India’s practice session on Friday.

Here’s a video of the moment: (Via X-@TheCric8Boy)

In the meantime, during the game against Pakistan, the star batter became only the third player in cricket history to surpass 14,000 runs in ODI cricket.

Kohli has now made 299 appearances for India in ODIs, accumulating 14,085 runs at an average of 58.20, including 73 fifties and 51 hundreds—the most by any player in the format.

“Words fall short to express how good a player he has been” - KL Rahul praises Virat Kohli ahead of landmark 300th ODI

Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul paid tribute to Virat Kohli ahead of his 300th ODI appearance, which will come in the upcoming match against New Zealand. Speaking at a conference on Friday, February 28, Rahul commended Kohli, stating: (via Hindustan Times)

“That's (300) a lot of ODI matches. Words fall short to express how good a player he has been and what a great servant of Indian cricket he has been. Really happy to see that he got a hundred in the last game as well, and (he is) batting really well. For a player of his caliber, it was about time that he scored that big and a match-winning century."

Virat Kohli will become only the seventh Indian player to feature in 300 ODIs for India, joining the ranks of Sachin Tendulkar (463), MS Dhoni (350), Rahul Dravid (344), Mohammad Azharuddin (334), Sourav Ganguly (311), and Yuvraj Singh (304).

