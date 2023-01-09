Virat Kohli spends quality time with Anushka and Vamika ahead of IND vs SL ODI series, check pic

India's star batter Virat Kohli has spent quality time with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka. In a picture that he shared on Instagram on Monday, Kohli and Anushka can be seen holding Vamika's hands on a beach with the sunset in the background.

Sharing the post, Kohli captioned:

“Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada kardan (God blesses you with kindness. I didn't ask for anything else. Thank you.)”

The couple tied the knot in December 2017 and welcomed Vamika in January 2021. The former India captain recently celebrated New Year and Christmas with his family.

Take a look at the snapshots:

Virat Kohli included in the ODI series against Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli has been included in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, which starts on Tuesday, January 10. The right-hander will look to continue his excellent form in the 50-over format after scoring his 44th ton in his last outing in Bangladesh. He scored 113 off 91 balls, including two sixes and 11 boundaries.

The 34-year-old was dropped from the recently concluded T20I series against the Islanders, which Team India won 2-1. That came even though he emerged as the highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup, amassing 296 runs in six matches.

Meanwhile, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels Kohli can go past legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of hundreds (49) in ODIs this year.

Speaking to Star Sports, he said:

"He has done that at a breathtaking pace because to reach 44 hundreds so young in his career is a fabulous achievement. But for me, can he do it this season taking into account the number of games that India have - maybe 26 or 27 if they eventually end up reaching the finals, then obviously, there is a realistic chance that he can touch that milestone.”

Besides Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma will also make his Team India comeback after recovering from a thumb injury. He was ruled out of the two-Test series in Bangladesh last month, which KL Rahul and Co. won 2-0.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

