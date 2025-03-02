Virat Kohli spotted eating fruit in dressing room after getting out during IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch]

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli was spotted eating a fruit in the dressing room after his dismissal in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy match against New Zealand on Sunday (March 2). The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is hosting the encounter.

Ad

Virat Kohli (11) was dismissed in the seventh over after starting well with two fours during his brief 14-ball stay. A fan took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a small clip to give a glimpse of Kohli in the dressing room after his dismissal. In it, the iconic batter could be seen eating a green fruit with Ravindra Jadeja beside him.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya help India reach 249/9 in 1st innings of 2025 Champions Trophy clash vs New Zealand

After being asked to bat first, India slumped to 30/3 in 6.4 overs as their top three batters - Shubman Gill (2), Rohit Sharma (15), and Virat Kohli (11) - failed to get going in the last group-stage match of the Champions Trophy. Shreyas Iyer (79) shouldered the responsibility of the batting department after the mini-collapse and stitched partnerships of 98 and 44 runs with Axar Patel (42) and KL Rahul (23), respectively, to stabilize the innings.

Ad

However, New Zealand made another comeback and reduced Men in Blue to 182/6 in 39.1 overs. Hardik Pandya then shepherded the lower order and played a handy knock of 45 (45) to take his side to a respectable total of 249. Matt Henry starred for the Kiwis in the bowling department with a magnificent five-wicket haul.

Reflecting on New Zealand's bowling performance during the mid-innings break, Henry said (via Cricbuzz):

"I think the way we came out there and the surface helped and put India under pressure. Very happy with the total but still need to do a big job with the bat. We talked about getting wickets and the pressure was getting us wickets. There are some ebbs and flows on this wicket and if we can put the pressure back on, that should help us."

At the time of the writing, New Zealand had reached 67/2 in 18 overs, chasing 250.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news