"Virat Kohli does not do two things due to which he faces a lot of difficulties against Nathan Lyon" - Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar has highlighted a couple of shortcomings in Virat Kohli's game which have caused him difficulties against Nathan Lyon.

India will lock horns with Australia in a four-match Test series, with the first game starting in Nagpur on February 9. While Kohli is expected to be one of the hosts' batting mainstays, Lyon will likely be the biggest threat in the Aussie bowling attack.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Bangar was asked about his thoughts on how Virat Kohli would prepare to counter the Australian off-spinner, to which he replied:

"Virat Kohli does not do two things due to which he faces a lot of difficulties against Nathan Lyon. One, he does not believe much in stepping out, he plays more from the crease and then he does not play the sweep as well."

The former Indian batting coach feels Kohli might have to go down the track more often to neutralize Lyon's threat, elaborating:

"So where will he score runs against Nathan Lyon? So he will have to change his approach slightly. We have already seen in this season that he has used his feet slightly more, although he might have done it in the shorter format. He will have to do that."

Lyon has dismissed Kohli on seven occasions in the 18 Tests they have played against each other. Four of those dismissals have come in six games on Indian soil, thrice in 2013 and once in 2017.

"He will have to take a slightly aggressive approach" - Sanjay Bangar on how Virat Kohli can threaten Nathan Lyon

Virat Kohli has fallen prey to spinners quite often lately.

Bangar pointed out that Kohli should not allow Lyon to settle into a line and length, explaining:

"He will have to move a little towards an off-stump guard, so that he is able to cover the line better and he should not allow Nathan Lyon to bowl too many deliveries. He will have to take a slightly aggressive approach, then only you can threaten him slightly."

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach also highlighted that the veteran spinner predominantly gets his wickets with the help of the rough created by Mitchell Starc's follow-through, observing:

"Nathan Lyon excels mainly on Day 2 and Day 3, maybe there are very few exceptions to that, but once Mitchell Starc bowls a lot of spells, then there is a rough created outside the right-handed batters' off-stump. He is somebody who doesn't have too many variations but he looks to exploit that spot."

Starc has been ruled out of the first Test in Nagpur. With India also unlikely to play Jaydev Unadkat, Lyon might not have the luxury of appreciable rough outside the right-handed batters' off-stump unless the right-arm seamers operate around the wicket for long periods.

