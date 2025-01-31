Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma - comparing their records in away Tests 

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two of the biggest pillars in modern-day Indian cricket, and their contribution to red-ball cricket has benefitted the team in several ways. Their experience coupled with prowess played a huge role in the Men in Blue's prolific runs across the first two editions of the World Test Championship (WTC).

Teams often need their biggest figures to rise in overseas Tests, when things get tough. While the numbers of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are downright abysmal in that regard of late, their overall numbers paint a different picture.

Rohit Sharma seemed lost in the red-ball format after a promising debut, and it was not until 2019 that he could revive it as an opener. Kohli, on the other hand, has been a near-permanent member of the playing XI since his debut. As a result, there is a massive difference in the number of matches, and the runs the two have amassed.

Rohit Sharma has featured in 33 away Test matches, while Virat Kohli has featured in more than twice that figure. As a result, judging them by the runs they have scored is not a fair comparison of their exploits. However, there are other parameters through which they can be compared.

On that note, let us take a look at Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's records in away Tests.

Who holds a better average away from home?

Since runs cannot be a justified parameter for comparison given the massive difference between the number of matches they have played, average is a better avenue for judging their performances.

In that aspect, Rohit Sharma has an average of 30.98 away from home. Prior to his second stint in red-ball cricket, where he played in the middle-order, he struggled immensely in overseas Tests, boasting an average of only 24.93.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, averages 41.13 away from home. He played six of his first seven Tests in the West Indies and Australia, marking a tough start. He struggled for runs until his first Test ton in Adelaide, and saw his average soar after that.

His away average hit as high as 47.74 during the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar series, but it has been on a steady decline ever since.

Who has scored hundreds at a better frequency away from home?

Once again, the massive difference between the number of outings makes the comparison of their total centuries quite baseless. However, the rate at which they have amassed overseas tons is a better way of assessing their contributions for the team.

Rohit Sharma has two overseas hundreds to his name, one of which is his iconic ton at Lord's during the 2021 tour of England. Given that he has played 61 innings, that results in a very low frequency. On the other hand, a significant number of those outings have come as an opening batter. He has had to face the new ball and hostile conditions on nearly all of those outings, and that has to be factored in as well.

Kohli's overseas tons make up a catalog of their own. He has been able to churn out hundreds on a regular basis - 16 to be precise. In fact, the former skipper has amassed more hundreds in overseas Tests than home Tests.

His 16 hundreds have come in 123 innings, which leads to a much better frequency when compared to Rohit Sharma's record.

Records in each major overseas nation

Rohit Sharma's memorable tour of England in 2021 drastically improves his record, while Virat Kohli's infamous 2014 tour tarnishes his. The Indian skipper holds an average of 40.31 in England, when compared to Kohli's 33.21.

On the other hand, Kohli has far superior numbers in Australia and South Africa, owing to his consistent displays in tours over time. He averages 46.73 in Australia despite his recent poor campaign, and 49.50 in South Africa.

In comparison, Rohit Sharma's already woeful numbers in Australia took a dive with his recent poor series. He now averages a dismal 24.39 Down Under. The Indian skipper has never been comfortable in South Africa, particularly when it comes to red-ball cricket. He averages only 16.64 in the Rainbow Nation.

There is not much to separate the two when it comes to other overseas nations like New Zealand, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Bangladesh. A lack of sample size from Rohit Sharma's side also makes the comparison a tad unjustified.

