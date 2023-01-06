"Virat Kohli will show us the same heroics in the 2023 World Cup"- Former Indian cricketer makes bold prediction on Kohli

Former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth believes Virat Kohli will be India's hero in the 2023 World Cup at home, just as former cricketer Gautam Gambhir was during the 2011 World Cup.

Gambhir played one of the all-time great knocks in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka, as his 97 runs were crucial in the Men in Blue winning final at the Wankhede Stadium.

Srikkanth feels Kohli will produce such a crunch knock when India need it the most during the 2023 World Cup. The former cricketer won the World Cup in 1983 and was also the chief selector for India's 2011 World Cup team.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Srikkanth had to say about Gautam Gambhir's contribution and whether Virat Kohli can emulate it:

"What a great feeling it was, to win the 83’ World Cup as a player and then to be chairman of selectors of the team, which one the 2011 World Cup is a story I can tell my grandchildren.

"First of all, the knock played by Gautam Gambhir was phenomenal, that too in the World Cup, congratulations to him, I am proud of him. Superb batting throughout the series. I am making the prediction that Virat Kohli will show us the same heroics in the 2023 World Cup"

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Man for the finals - Gautam Gambhir!!!!!

75(54) in the 2007 T20 World Cup Final and 97(122) in the 2011 ODI World Cup Final - champion player showed his gritty, tough and fighting attitude in both the matches.

Man for the finals - Gautam Gambhir!!!!!75(54) in the 2007 T20 World Cup Final and 97(122) in the 2011 ODI World Cup Final - champion player showed his gritty, tough and fighting attitude in both the matches. https://t.co/XPy2vq2vlM

Just like Gambhir, Virat Kohli will play the role of an anchor: Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Srikkanth further recalled Ishan Kishan's sensational double hundred against Bangladesh in the third ODI at Chattogram last month, and shed light on how well Kohli supported the youngster from the other end.

On this, the 1983 World Cup winner stated:

"Just like Gautam Gambhir has played a major role of anchor in the past, the same way Virat Kohli will play that role this time around. He will help players like Ishan Kishan excel just as he got a century when Kishan got a double century.

"It’s all about freedom, giving your players the freedom, do what you want, play your game even if you get out, that’s the approach the team should have.”

Will India win yet another World Cup final on home soil later this year? Let us know in the comments.

Poll : 0 votes