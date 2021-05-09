Virender Sehwag's poetry, Sachin Tendulkar's heartwarming message: Wishes pour in as former & current Indian players celebrate Mother's Day

The world is celebrating Mother's Day today, and the Indian players are not too far behind in coming up with wishes for their mothers on social media on this special day.

Mother's day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May.

Both current and former Indian cricketers took to social media to share some heart-warming messages and pictures. Sachin Tendulkar posted pictures of his "two mothers" with the caption:

"Mothers are the ones who pray for you no matter how old you get. For them, you are always their child. Blessed to have two mothers in my life who have nurtured and loved me always. Wishing Aai and Kaku a very Happy #MothersDay, sharing some photos from the past."

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan also wasn't far behind and termed her mother as "best friend".

Here are some other posts where Indian cricketers showcased their affection for their mothers on Mother's Day:

घुटनों से रेंगते रेंगते

कब पैरों पर खड़ा हुआ,

तेरी ममता की छाओं में

जाने कब बड़ा हुआ!

काला टीका दूध मलाई

आज भी सब कुछ वैसा है,

मैं ही मैं हूँ हर जगह

प्यार यह तेरा कैसा है?

सीधा साधा भोला भाला

मैं ही सबसे अच्छा हूँ,

कितना भी हो जाऊं बड़ा

माँ, मैं आज भी तेरा बच्चा हूँ! #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/akY97tZaVs — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 9, 2021

Thank you mom for always being my pillar of strength & showing me the right guidance. You will reamin my biggest inspiration! Wishing a very Happy #MothersDay to all the strong moms #LoveYouMa ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gJfmFm7SSX — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 9, 2021

To the world she's a mother, but for the child she's the absolute world. That mom-loving child in me still remains the same!

Happy Mother's Day Ma!#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/e68Th7yHd7 — DK (@DineshKarthik) May 9, 2021

We wish every mother a Happy Mother's Day 💙#MothersDay #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/OP5HV9MSeN — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) May 9, 2021

Mumbai Indians posted a video where Suryakumar Yadav, along with other MI teammates, spoke about the impact their mothers had on their lives.

Ajinkya Rahane, meanwhile, decided to pledge his support for the 'Motherland' and people who are fighting against the raging pandemic in India.

Today on Mother’s Day let’s pledge to serve our Motherland and strive to fight and come out of these difficult times together 🙏 A big salute to all the frontline warriors for doing what you’re doing, selflessly. Every single day. 🙏 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) May 9, 2021

Team India's next assignment: World Test Championship final

With the IPL suspended indefinitely, the Indian players will get a significant break ahead of their all-important clash against New Zealand for the ICC World Test championship title. The one-off Test will be played on June 18th at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

India recently announced their strong 24-man squad for the upcoming WTC final and the five-match Test series against England.

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla