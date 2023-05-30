Vitality T20 Blast 2023: How did the international stars fare on Day 7 of the league?

There were four games played on the seventh day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. Four North Group fixtures took place on Monday.

Warwickshire beat Lancashire comprehensively at Edgbaston while Worcestershire made it three wins in a row by beating Leicestershire. Northamptonshire registered their first win of the competition by beating Derbyshire by six wickets.

In the lone South Group fixture on day seven, Gloucestershire defeated Middlesex in a thriller of a contest. In the night game, Nottinghamshire chased down 169 with four balls to spare to beat Durham by five wickets.

Let’s have a look at how the international stars fared on the seventh day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Daryl Mitchell (Lancashire) - 18 (11)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire) – 12 (16) & 2/13 (2)

Colin de Grandhomme (Lancashire) – 1 (5)

Luke Wood (Lancashire) – 3 (4) & 0/27 (3)

Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire) – 0 (2) & 0/12 (2)

Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire) – 0 (1) & 1/18 (3.2)

Glenn Maxwell (Warwickshire) – 2 (3) & 1/19 (3)

Danny Briggs (Warwickshire) – 4/15 (3.5)

Michael Bracewell (Worcestershire) – 4 (3) & 2/20 (4)

Usama Mir (Worcestershire) – 32* (15) & 2/33 (4)

Patrick Brown (Worcestershire) – 3/25 (3)

Colin Ackermann (Leicestershire) – 1 (2) & 0/6 (1)

Wiaan Mulder (Leicestershire) – 14 (13) & 2/35 (4)

Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire) – 1 (3) & 0/42 (4)

Naseem Shah (Leicestershire) – 2 (2) & 2/32 (4)

Marchant de Lange (Gloucestershire) – 9 (4) & 1/28 (4)

David Payne (Gloucestershire) – 2 (3) & 0/26 (4)

Pieter Malan (Middlesex) – 2 (3)

John Simpson (Middlesex) – 2* (4)

Haider Ali (Derbyshire) – 11 (9)

Mark Watt (Derbyshire) – 0/25 (3)

Zaman Khan (Derbyshire) – 2/17 (3)

Chris Lynn (Northamptonshire) – 31 (29)

David Willey (Northamptonshire) – 31 (25) & 1/21 (4)

Andrew Tye (Northamptonshire) – 1/43 (4)

Alex Lees (Durham) – 13 (17)

Ashton Turner (Durham) – 27 (18) & 1/10 (1)

Bas de Leede (Durham) – 13* (11) & 0/47 (3)

Wayne Parnell (Durham) – 0/37 (4)

Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire) – 65* (46)

Colin Munro (Nottinghamshire) – 6 (4)

Shaheen Afridi (Nottinghamshire) – 17* (12) & 1/39 (4)

Samit Patel (Nottinghamshire) – 0/32 (4)

