"VVS Sir told me to back my game" - Jitesh Sharma on his blazing knock in 4th IND vs AUS T20I

Jitesh Sharma has mentioned that the backing he got from head coach VVS Laxman held him in good stead in the fourth T20I between India and Australia.

Jitesh smashed 35 runs off 19 deliveries as the Men in Blue set a 175-run target for the Aussies in Raipur on Friday. The hosts then restricted the visitors to 154/7 to complete a 20-run win and seal the five-match series 3-1 ahead of the final game in Bengaluru on Sunday.

During an interaction on JioCinema, Jitesh Sharma was asked about his discussions with Rinku Singh when he walked out to bat, to which he responded:

"I didn't talk much with Rinku but VVS Sir (Laxman) told me to back my game. He asked me to play as I have been playing and according to the situation. He has always backed me in my preparation. His focus is always that if your preparation is good, the result will automatically be good."

The wicketkeeper-batter disclosed that his game plan was to go after the off-spinners and let Rinku attack Tanveer Sangha. He said:

"Then when I spoke to Rinku, he said we should take the game deep. I told him that I would go on an all-out attack if an off-spinner came and asked him to handle the leg-spinner. That was my game plan."

Jitesh struck three sixes and a four during his innings. He smashed Chris Green for two sixes in the 15th over of India's innings before hitting a maximum off Aaron Hardie's bowling.

"I was eagerly waiting for this opportunity" - Jitesh Sharma

Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma added 56 runs for the fifth wicket in just 5.2 overs. [P/C: AP]

Jitesh Sharma was also asked about his feelings ahead of facing a formidable opponent like Australia, to which he replied:

"There was a lot of excitement. I was eagerly waiting for this opportunity. When you play in India, you have extra pressure and excitement. I didn't have any pressure and I was very keen to perform here."

The Vidarbha cricketer was further queried about hitting three sixes in the initial stages of his innings and whether he was slightly disappointed when he got out. He responded:

"You need to have belief in your preparation, that you have to replicate in the match what you have been doing in practice. Yes, I was disappointed because the most sixes are hit in the 19th and 20th overs, so I was waiting for that."

Jitesh was caught at long-off by Travis Head while trying to hit a Ben Dwarshuis full toss for a maximum in the 19th over of the Indian innings. The Men in Blue could add only seven runs to their total and lost four more wickets in the eight balls after the 30-year-old's dismissal.

