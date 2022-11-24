“Want Sanju Samson to bat at No. 3” - Rajkumar Sharma suggests tweak in Team India’s batting order for New Zealand ODIs

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has opined that in-form Team India keeper-batter Sanju Samson should bat at No. 3 in the ODI series against New Zealand. According to Sharma, Samson is a very good player up the order.

The Kerala stumper was also part of India’s squad for the T20Is against the Kiwis. However, he was not picked in the playing XI as the Men in Blue continued to back Rishabh Pant.

In Virat Kohli’s absence, Shreyas Iyer has usually occupied the No. 3 slot in ODIs. However, Sharma reckons that there is no reason why the batting order cannot be modified. During a discussion on India News, he stated:

“The batting order can be changed. I want Sanju Samson to bat at No. 3. He is a very good player up the order. Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) can bat at No.4. India have Rishbah Pant as well.”

Admitting that Shreyas has been finding things tough of late, Sharma backed him to overcome his woes, especially against the rising deliveries. The 57-year-old said:

“Shreyas Iyer is struggling a little, but he needs to be given some confidence. He has been in trouble against the short ball. I am sure he must be working on it. As for the final selection, it all depends on the team management - what thought process they have.”

With Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul rested for the New Zealand tour, youngsters like Shreyas and Shubman Gill have another opportunity to make a big impact, keeping the 2023 ODI World Cup in mind.

Like Sharma, former India keeper-batter Saba Karim also wants the think tank to pick Samson in the playing XI for the ODIs against the Kiwis. However, he has a different take on the right-hander’s batting position. Karim opined:

“Considering Shreyas Iyer’s contribution in previous series', I feel he deserves to bat at No.3. Suryakumar Yadav will be No. 4. I want Sanju Samson to play and bat at No.5. The time has come to give him chances. He has been batting responsibly of late.”

Samson registered scores of 86*, 30*, and two* in the three-match ODI series against South Africa in October, just ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.

“He can prove to be a good alternative for Ravindra Jadeja” - Saba Karim on Shahbaz Ahmed

While discussing lower-order batting positions, Karim named all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed as a suitable replacement for Ravindra Jadeja. He said:

“Shahbaz Ahmed is a very valuable player. He can prove to be a good alternative for Ravindra Jadeja. I have followed him in domestic cricket and he is someone who can come in at No. 6 as a batting all-rounder if needed and can also be a fifth or sixth bowling option."

Ahmed, 27, made his ODI debut during the home series against South Africa. He impressed in the third game of the rubber, registering figures of 2/32 from seven overs in Delhi.

