"Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram and Jasprit Bumrah don't need any conditions" - Navjot Sidhu lauds Bumrah's spell in India's 2024 T20 WC win vs Ireland

Navjot Singh Sidhu has lauded Jasprit Bumrah for bowling a terrific spell in India's 2024 T20 World Cup win against Ireland on Wednesday. The former India opener noted that the unconventional seamer, much like Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram in the past, doesn't need favorable conditions to deliver the goods.

Bumrah registered figures of 2-6 in three overs as India bundled Ireland out for 96 in their Group A opener in New York. Rohit Sharma and Co. then chased the target down with eight wickets and 46 deliveries to spare to complete an emphatic win.

Reviewing the game on Star Sports, Sidhu pointed out that Bumrah is as skilful as Younis and Akram used to be in their prime.

"Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram and Jasprit Bumrah don't need any conditions. They are quick in the air, know how to bowl yorkers and slower ones, and their deliveries swing late. It seems like someone has climbed on you. The deliveries tail in late, so you don't get the time," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator termed Bumrah the most complete bowler India have ever had.

"Even when the batter tries to play the hook shot, it hits the sticker. So Jasprit Bumrah is a rare jewel. He has all the skills and is a complete bowler. Bowling yorkers with the new ball is a very big skill and I feel he is the most complete bowler among all bowlers who have come in Indian cricket," Sidhu elaborated.

Bumrah first had Harry Tector caught by Virat Kohli while ungainly fending a sharp rising bouncer before castling Joshua Little with an impeccable yorker.

"I don't think there is any bowler better than him in world cricket today" - Harbhajan Singh on Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 76 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 6.49 in 62 T20I innings.

Harbhajan Singh concurred with Navjot Sidhu's views and opined that Jasprit Bumrah is the best bowler in world cricket currently.

"There is no doubt about that. I don't think there is any bowler better than him in world cricket today. All the ones who have played earlier, they were great in their era. However, if we talk about the present scenario, there is probably no bowler greater than him," he said.

"The conditions don't matter to him at all. The pitch was like this today, but he is ready to bowl in every situation. Whether it's the new ball or the old ball, no one is better than him," the former India spinner added.

Bumrah was ably assisted by his teammates. While Arshdeep Singh (2-35) struck two early blows, Hardik Pandya (3-27), Axar Patel (1-3) and Mohammed Siraj (1-13) were also among the wickets.

