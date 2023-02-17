Create

"Warner is slowly becoming Shami's bunny" - Twitter trolls the opening batter after poor outing in 2nd IND vs AUS Test 

By Gokul Nair
Modified Feb 17, 2023 11:22 IST
Warner was dismissed for 15 runs in the first innings in Delhi

Australian opening batter David Warner's woes on the subcontinent continued as he was dismissed for just 15 runs in the first innings of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The left-handed batter fell to Mohammad Shami once again after losing his wicket to the pacer in the first innings of the series opener in Nagpur.

He began on a cautious note against the Indian pacers, who were getting the ball to move around in the first session in Delhi. It took the opener 21 balls to get off the mark.

He slowly started to get himself into the contest once he settled at the crease. With a couple of boundaries off Shami, he finally looked composed and on the cusp of building his innings before disaster struck.

Edged & taken! ☝️Breakthrough for #TeamIndia, courtesy @MdShami11 👏Watch 🔽 #INDvAUS https://t.co/Qihb7Rfsrx

Warner once again lost his wicket to a pacer coming around the wicket. He was tentative against a good length delivery by Shami and hung off the backfoot, playing inside the line. The approach induced an outside edge, which was safely taken by KS Bharat behind the stumps.

The Twitterati chipped in with trolls to highlight Warner's string of poor scores in India. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Warner is slowly becoming Shami's bunny 🐰...#INDvAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 #DavidWarner #mohammadshami
We really should have used the Windies series to find a replacement for Warner... there's no way we can take him to England #INDvAUS
Warner is easily the most overrated player of our generationsomeohow manages to maintain decent stats by statpadding on flat wickets
Shami Gets Warner 🔥 , From the start Warner looked very tentative #INDvsAUS
Sad to say but Warner is finished test batsman in Asian conditions.
Warner's career is pretty much done.
surely warner is finished cant see him going to England #INDvAUS
These 3 innings from Warner might have been some of the worst of his career.
Shami gets the much needed breakthrough of WarnerWarner getting dropped next match, if he don't perform in 2nd innings? 👀?#INDvsAUS
What has David Warner got to do to get dropped #INDvsAUS
Enough is enough and it's time to part ways with warner. #AUSvsIND
Warner has simply got to go, every fast bowler in the world knows how to get him out with that around the wicket line now #INDvAUS
Warner is so cooked man, why's he still here... #INDvsAUS
Home track bully Warner gone

Australia rebuild in the first session at a healthy rate after Warner's dismissal

Right before the fall of the first wicket, Australia had compiled 50 runs as the opening stand, something which they failed to do across both innings in Nagpur. Marnus Labuschagne, coming in at No. 3, has come out with great intent, scoring 12 runs off 11 deliveries already.

Usman Khawaja at the other end is nearing his fifty while Rohit Sharma has introduced Ravindra Jadeja into the attack to spice things up. As of writing, Australia are well placed at 82-1 after winning the toss and deciding to bat first.

The Aussies have named three spinners in their playing XI, with Pat Cummins being the sole seam bowler. Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green failed to return to full fitness in time, leading to the visitors naming Travis Head and Matthew Kuhnemann as replacements for Matt Renshaw and Scott Boland, respectively.

Will the left-handed opening batter be dropped for the third Test? Let us know what you think.

