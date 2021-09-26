"Honestly, was not aware about Australia's 26-match unbeaten streak" - Jhulan Goswami

Senior India pacer Jhulan Goswami has stated that she was unaware of Australia's 26-match unbeaten streak, which ended on Sunday. She said she was focused on giving her 100 percent to try and achieve a victory for the country.

Goswami was named the Player of the Match for claiming 3 for 37 and scoring an unbeaten 8 in India’s two-wicket win over Australia in Mackay on Sunday. With the victory, India ended Australia’s record unbeaten streak in ODIs. The Aussies last lost a one-dayer back in 2017.

Speaking at the post-match conference, Goswami said she had no idea that India had brought Australia’s world record unbeaten streak to an end.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

“Honestly speaking, I was not aware about Australia's 26-match unbeaten streak. I just wanted to give my performance and giving 100 per cent on the field. It was good that we were able to beat them, if we were not able to beat them, it would have been 3-0,” the 38-year-old veteran India pacer said.

Goswami added that the win in the final ODI will give them some confidence heading into the pink-ball Test.

“I am really looking forward to the pink-ball Test now, I do not have any experience about it, but I want to gain some experience of pink-ball Test before I quit my cricket," the legendary Indian cricketer added.

India will play their maiden pink-ball Test against Australia at the Carrara Oval in Queensland from September 30.

Goswami picked up the key wickets of Rachael Haynes and Meg Lanning in the match before chipping in with the bat. Reflecting on her performance, the veteran cricketer said:

"See, when you are playing against one of the best sides in the world, you have to give your best everyday. Meg Lanning is one of the best batters, if you do not dismiss her early, then she can take the game out of your hand. I just tried to bowl the ball in the right areas, whatever role has been given to me I try to deliver that. When it is seaming and swinging, you cannot try much and it is just about hitting the right areas.”

Jhulan Goswami bats during the third ODI against Australia. Pic: Getty Images

On her contribution with the bat, Goswami asserted that runs from the tail make a big difference.

"Well, I know how important it is to chip in with runs being a tailender. It makes a lot of difference, the captain and the coach told me that you have to chip in with runs as well. I always work hard in the nets and whenever I get the opportunity, I want to take it ahead," Goswami stated.

After Goswami’s three-for restricted Australia to 264 for 9, Yastika Bhatia and Shafali Verma scored 64 and 56 respectively to guide the chase.

"The way we lost the 2nd ODI, we were hurt" - Jhulan Goswami

Goswami's effort on Sunday followed the meltdown in the previous game, in which her no-ball at the end cost India dearly. Speaking about the disappointment of losing the second ODI, the tall fast bowler commented:

"Well, first of all, day before yesterday, the way we lost the 2nd ODI, we were hurt. It was difficult for bowlers to grip the ball because of the dew still we took the last game till the last over. And then a lot of drama happened so for me, it was important as senior member to make a comeback. Every match is important and we have come here to play some good cricket. I tried to hold my nerve and do my best.”

Also Read

BCCI Women @BCCIWomen



⚡️



Came agonisingly close in the 2nd ODI but have crossed the finish line NOW.



win the 3rd ODI by 2 wickets after a thrilling chase and with it end Australia’s marathon 26-match unbeaten streak.



#AUSvIND That is it!⚡️Came agonisingly close in the 2nd ODI but have crossed the finish line NOW. #TeamIndia win the 3rd ODI by 2 wickets after a thrilling chase and with it end Australia’s marathon 26-match unbeaten streak. That is it!



⚡️



Came agonisingly close in the 2nd ODI but have crossed the finish line NOW.



#TeamIndia win the 3rd ODI by 2 wickets after a thrilling chase and with it end Australia’s marathon 26-match unbeaten streak.



#AUSvIND https://t.co/4b7QJxvX5w

India stumbled to 208 for 6 in the chase of 265 on Sunday. However, Deepti Sharma (31) and Sneh Rana (30) played fined cameos under pressure to lift the visitors.

Edited by Sai Krishna