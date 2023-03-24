"Was pretty much on the infirmary bed for three hours" - Glenn Phillips before his match-winning 63* against Pakistan in Karachi

New Zealand middle-order batter Glenn Phillips revealed that he was severely sick before scoring a match-winning half-century against Pakistan in the third ODI in Karachi. The right-hander disclosed that he assured head coach Gary Stead of winning the match for them on the day.

The 26-year-old took centerstage after walking in at 181-5 as New Zealand needed another 100 off 87 deliveries. However, he held his nerve and stayed unbeaten at 63 off 42 deliveries to steer the tourists to a two-wicket win.

His knock included four fours and as many sixes as the Kiwis sealed their first ODI series win in the sub-continent since 2008.

Speaking ahead of the first ODI against Sri Lanka on Saturday, Phillips said he experienced a high fever and spent a handful of nights in the infirmary. The keeper-batter said, as quoted by Stuff.co.nz:

"I was pretty much on the infirmary bed for three hours before going out. I was pumped up on Panadol, I had a terrible fever going on, I was going from both ends. It was not so much fun. Steady said: 'Are you going to win the game for us?' And I was like: 'Yep.' When you're sick, nothing else really matters and sometimes that's when you actually play your best cricket when nothing matters."

However, he feels it was rewarding to perform and get the Black Caps over the line under such circumstances, continuing:

"For me to be able to go out there and perform like that, feeling how I was feeling, it was very rewarding, but the most rewarding thing is being able to bring the team home for the first series win in Pakistan – that was the more incredible feeling."

This remains his only half-century in one-day cricket so far. He averages a promising 31.20 in 15 matches with 312 runs at a strike rate of 90.43.

"We've got a huge team-first mentality" - Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips. (Image Credits: Getty)

Phillips went on to claim that the team wholeheartedly supports and encourages one another to give their best regardless of anything. He added:

"We've got a huge team-first mentality and it doesn't matter whether you're on the field or off the field, you support the boys and the lads that go out there. The XI that plays is the thing that people see but there are a lot of things that go on in the background and we're all supporting each other and I'm sure if I was there as well, whoever's spot I would be in, they'd be doing the same thing."

The attacking right-handed batter will join the SunRisers Hyderabad squad for IPL 2023 after the first ODI against Sri Lanka.

