"Was he really that tired after 3 matches?" - Ajay Jadeja on Ishan Kishan's absence from last 2 T20Is vs Australia

Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja recently questioned Team India's decision to rest wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan for the fourth and fifth T20Is against Australia.

Jadeja also reckoned that the team management must give Ishan a consistent run to make him a complete player. The left-handed batter also played only two games at the ODI World Cup and was benched after Shubman Gill recovered from fever.

During a discussion on Sports Tak, Jadeja stated:

"There was a series right after the World Cup. Ishan Kishan played three matches and went home. Was he really that tired after three matches that he needed rest? He didn't even play a lot of games at the World Cup. He deserved his spot in the playing XI for the first few World Cup matches. How many Indian players have scored a double century on a good day?"

Suggesting that Ishan Kishan won't be ready for important games if he is being asked to rest after a handful of matches, Ajay Jadeja said:

"Ishan Kishan didn't even play the entire five-match T20I series against Australia. He was sent home after three matches to rest. So, if this is going to continue, how will you ensure that he is fully ready?"

Kishan scored 47 runs from the two matches he played at the 2023 World Cup. He got a chance as opener Shubman Gill was unavailable for selection due to dengue.

The left-handed batter showcased impressive form in the home T20I series against Australia, mustering 110 runs from three outings, including two fifties.

"Stuck to the same approach" - Ajay Jadeja on India's downfall in 2023 World Cup final

Rohit Sharma and company went into the 2023 World Cup final on the back of 10 consecutive wins, including a victory against New Zealand in the semi-finals. However, India suffered a heartbreaking six-wicket defeat to Australia in the summit clash.

Speaking about the loss, Ajay Jadeja claimed that Australia were able to plan well for India because the side played the entire tournament with the same approach.

"Australia didn't have a set plan," Ajay Jadeja added. "We have seen Glenn Maxwell come in at No. 3 after a big opening stand. They changed their No. 3 batter based on the opening partnership. India, on the other hand, stuck to the same approach, which is why Australia were able to make a plan."

Australia chased down the 241-run target in the final to win their sixth ODI World Cup trophy. Travis Head guided his team to a famous victory with a terrific 137-run knock.