Washington Sundar unleashes an attack on Mark Wood, smashes the bowler for 6,4,4 during IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar smoked Mark Wood for 14 runs off the last three deliveries in an over against England in the second T20I. The M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai hosted the second of the five T20I series.

Sundar walked out to bat following Hardik Pandya's dismissal. The 25-year-old was a bit slow getting off the block on the fourth delivery he faced. He scored a boundary against Jamie Overton on the first ball of the 12th over.

However, Sundar unleashed an assault on Mark Wood on the last three deliveries off the 13th over. Following a no-ball bowled by the pacer, Sundar took him to the cleaners and smashed him for a six over deep fine leg. Soon after, the former RCB bowler cleared the infield twice, scoring consecutive boundaries to end the over and scoring 14 runs off the last three deliveries.

Prior to the no ball, Wood conceded only three runs in the over. The pacer ended up conceding 18 runs in his third over, with his figures reading 1/28 in three overs for the game.

Shortly after, Sundar was dismissed by Brydon Carse during IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I

Following the big hits, Sundar looked to go after the bowling in the next overs as well. After chipping in with a single, he was back on strike to face the fourth delivery when he looked to play a big shot off Carse and had his wood work disturbed.

Following his dismissal, Axar Patel (2 off 3) and Arshdeep Singh (6 off 4) were the next two batters to fall. At the time of writing, India needs 10 runs off eight deliveries with Tilak Varma and Ravi Bishnoi batting in the middle for the hosts.

