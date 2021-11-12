"T20 World Cup 2021: We don’t want the whole country getting after poor Hasan Ali now" - Wasim Akram reacts to Pakistan's semi-final loss

Former Pakistan great Wasim Akram has put a shoulder around his countryman Hasan Ali following a forgettable outing in the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final. Wasim Akram urged the nation not to place Hasan Ali under the firing line, having faced it himself during his playing days.

Hasan Ali, who blew hot and cold before the semi-final, couldn't make inroads in the high-voltage clash against Australia. The 27-year old went wicketless in four overs after leaking 44 runs. He followed it up by dropping a crucial catch in the 19th over off Matthew Wade. Wade subsequently smashed three consecutive sixes to put his side in the final.

Wasim Akram empathized with Hasan Ali and admitted that Pakistanis can be very emotional. The 55-year old doesn't want Ali to go through what the former players did.

"What we don’t want is that the whole country gets after poor Hasan Ali now. I have been through this, Waqar Younis has been through it. In other countries, it’s just a game for people. Next day, you say well tried, bad luck, better luck next time, and move on," Akram told A Sports.

Skipper Babar Azam also pinpointed that fluffed chance, which could have proved decisive for Pakistan. Australia's successful chase of 177 consigned the men in green to their first defeat of the 2021 edition and broke their 16-match winning streak in the UAE.

"As a nation, we don’t want to add fire to that fuel" - Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram. (Image Credits: Reuters)

Wasim Akram further claimed it was challenging for the players under current circumstances as they couldn't meet their families immediately to share their grief.

"This situation is as tough for the players as it is for the fans. The players will go to their rooms, they’ll be quiet, they won’t talk to their families and the defeat will haunt them. As a nation, we don’t want to add fire to that fuel."

The final, on Sunday in Dubai, will see Trans-Tasman rivals locking horns to determine a new T20 champion. Australia reached the final in 2010; however, they lost to England. New Zealand made it to their first decider by beating Eoin Morgan and co. on Wednesday.

Edited by Diptanil Roy