Wasim Jaffer picks India’s playing XI for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test; makes 4 changes

By Dev Sharma
Modified Jul 30, 2025 11:34 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Shubman Gill and Ben Stokes (Source: Getty)

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has suggested four changes to the visitors' playing XI for the fifth and final Test against England. The match is set to begin on Thursday, July 31, at the Kennington Oval in London.

The 47-year-old has retained the same top four from the Manchester Test, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opening the innings, followed by Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

With Rishabh Pant ruled out due to a fractured right foot, Jaffer has named Dhruv Jurel as the wicketkeeper. He has also backed Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar to continue at No. 6 and No. 7 as the spin-bowling all-rounders.

Kuldeep Yadav, who has been on the bench throughout the series, has been slotted in at No. 8. In the pace department, Jaffer has gone with Mohammed Siraj, while Akash Deep replaces Jasprit Bumrah, who is likely to be rested as part of workload management. The final spot goes to uncapped left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, who missed the fourth Test due to a thumb injury.

Wasim Jaffer's XI for the 5th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep.

India eye repeat of Oval triumph from 2021

Shubman Gill-led India will look to draw confidence from their last visit to the Kennington Oval, where they secured a memorable win over England, as they head into the final Test aiming to level the series 2-2.

The two teams last met at the venue in a Test match in 2021. After being put into bat, India were bowled out for just 191 in the first innings. England responded with 290, securing a 99-run lead.

However, the visitors mounted a strong comeback in their second innings, amassing 466 runs, with Rohit Sharma leading the charge with a brilliant 127. Chasing 368, England were bundled out for 210, handing India a memorable 157-run victory.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Edited by Dev Sharma
