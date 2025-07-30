Wasim Jaffer picks India’s playing XI for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test; makes 4 changes

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has suggested four changes to the visitors' playing XI for the fifth and final Test against England. The match is set to begin on Thursday, July 31, at the Kennington Oval in London.The 47-year-old has retained the same top four from the Manchester Test, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opening the innings, followed by Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.With Rishabh Pant ruled out due to a fractured right foot, Jaffer has named Dhruv Jurel as the wicketkeeper. He has also backed Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar to continue at No. 6 and No. 7 as the spin-bowling all-rounders.Kuldeep Yadav, who has been on the bench throughout the series, has been slotted in at No. 8. In the pace department, Jaffer has gone with Mohammed Siraj, while Akash Deep replaces Jasprit Bumrah, who is likely to be rested as part of workload management. The final spot goes to uncapped left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, who missed the fourth Test due to a thumb injury.Wasim Jaffer's XI for the 5th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep.India eye repeat of Oval triumph from 2021Shubman Gill-led India will look to draw confidence from their last visit to the Kennington Oval, where they secured a memorable win over England, as they head into the final Test aiming to level the series 2-2.The two teams last met at the venue in a Test match in 2021. After being put into bat, India were bowled out for just 191 in the first innings. England responded with 290, securing a 99-run lead.However, the visitors mounted a strong comeback in their second innings, amassing 466 runs, with Rohit Sharma leading the charge with a brilliant 127. Chasing 368, England were bundled out for 210, handing India a memorable 157-run victory.