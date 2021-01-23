Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Wasim Jaffer shares rare throwback picture; fans spot Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara in unrecognizable avatar

How many players can you guess in his throwback picture? Pic: Wasim Jaffer/ Twitter
How many players can you guess in his throwback picture? Pic: Wasim Jaffer/ Twitter
Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
Modified 23 Jan 2021, 18:30 IST
News
Advertisement

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer recently tweeted out a rare picture in which current Team India stars Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara are looking very different.

The picture, which definitely seems more than a decade old, gives an insight into the nature of the cricketers from their very early days. While Ajinkya Rahane (standing, extreme left) is making a conscious effort to smile for the camera, Cheteshwar Pujara (standing, third from left) is as studious as ever.

The mischievous personality of Rohit Sharma (standing, second last from right) is evident in the snap as he looking away from the camera.

Wasim Jaffer is in the front row (sitting, fourth from left). The domestic legend, in stylish shades, looks rather comfortable posing for the camera.

Posting the image on Twitter, Wasim Jaffer asked people to play the guessing game, and cricket fans had a field day. Here are some responses:

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara now integral part of Team India

The trio of Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara was part of India’s famous 2-1 Test series triumph in Australia.

In Virat Kohli’s absence, Ajinkya Rahane captained the team in the last three Tests and scored a brilliant hundred in the Boxing Day Test.

Ajinkya Rahane’s shrewd and understated captaincy has also won praise from all quarters as has his ability to get the best out of youngsters.

Cheteshwar Pujara was lauded for his ability to wear down the Aussie bowlers. Though he did not score a century on the tour, Pujara occupied the crease for long durations and allowed the other batsmen to play freely around him. He was hailed for his efforts on Day 5 at the Gabba, where he took blows all over his body but kept battling on.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma featured in the last two Tests for India. He looked fluent when he was out in the middle but gave his wicket away after getting starts on multiple occasions.

Team India next face England in a home series, starting with the first of the four Tests in Chennai from February 5. The Test matches will be followed by five T20Is and three ODIs.

Published 23 Jan 2021, 18:30 IST
India vs Australia 2020-21 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Ajinkya Rahane
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी