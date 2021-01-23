Wasim Jaffer shares rare throwback picture; fans spot Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara in unrecognizable avatar

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer recently tweeted out a rare picture in which current Team India stars Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara are looking very different.

The picture, which definitely seems more than a decade old, gives an insight into the nature of the cricketers from their very early days. While Ajinkya Rahane (standing, extreme left) is making a conscious effort to smile for the camera, Cheteshwar Pujara (standing, third from left) is as studious as ever.

The mischievous personality of Rohit Sharma (standing, second last from right) is evident in the snap as he looking away from the camera.

Wasim Jaffer is in the front row (sitting, fourth from left). The domestic legend, in stylish shades, looks rather comfortable posing for the camera.

Posting the image on Twitter, Wasim Jaffer asked people to play the guessing game, and cricket fans had a field day. Here are some responses:

Rohit Sharma can't concentrate even for a photograph in white clothing..!! — Rafale Jatt (@ChallaHai) January 22, 2021

Cooch Behar Trophy in 2007-08..

🏏 Ajinkya Rahane. 🏏

🏏 Rohit Sharma.🏏

🏏 Sulakshan Kulkarni..🏏

🏏 Cheteshwar Pujara 🏏 pic.twitter.com/OmAuTndYEL — Malli_lavanya_fashionz (@malli_lavanya) January 22, 2021

2010 : Ramesh Pawar, Stuart Binny, Sairaj Bhautule, WJ(Capt)Jinx, Aditya Tare, Che Pu, Amit Dani,Harpreet,Murtuza Hussain, Rohit, Pinal Shah.. Couldn’t guess the rest. Binny not sure.. — Harshal (@harshalfF) January 22, 2021

Isnt he Stuart Binny (3rd from right) sitting in the front row ? @MayantiLanger_B — Pranav Gupta (@tweetpranavg) January 22, 2021

Standing: Ajju, Jathar, Pujara, Raje, Sandhu, Nikhil Patil Jr, Murtu, Rohit, Pinal



Seated: Mandar, division manager, wasim, Sullu, Dani, Abbas, Pawar (Babu)



Times Shield 2006 — Devendra Pandey (@pdevendra) January 22, 2021

Few names in the standing - Ajinkya, Pujara, Rohan Raje, Balwindar singh sandhu, Mortoza Hussain, Rohit sharma, Pinal Shah and in sitting I think, Yourself and Sairaj Bahutule. — Srikkanth (@srikkanth_01) January 22, 2021

Standing L to R - ajinkya , gaurav jathar , pujara , rohan raje , ballu jr , nikhil paril sr , murtuza , rohit , pinal



Sitting L to R - mandar phadke , wasim bhai , sulu sir , amir dani , rajesh pawar.



IOC legends ✊😁 — Siddhant Adhatrao (@SidAdat17) January 22, 2021

Rahane, _____, Pujara, Rohan Raje, Balvinder Sandhu Jr, Nikhil Patil (?), Murtuza Hussain, Rohit Sharma, Pinal Shah, _____, Mandar Phadke, _______, Wasim Jaffer, Sulakshan Kulkarni, Amit Dani, ______, Rajesh Pawar, ______. Someone please fill in the blanks for me! — Gautam Gavankar (@gautam_gavankar) January 22, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara now integral part of Team India

The trio of Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara was part of India’s famous 2-1 Test series triumph in Australia.

In Virat Kohli’s absence, Ajinkya Rahane captained the team in the last three Tests and scored a brilliant hundred in the Boxing Day Test.

Ajinkya Rahane’s shrewd and understated captaincy has also won praise from all quarters as has his ability to get the best out of youngsters.

Cheteshwar Pujara was lauded for his ability to wear down the Aussie bowlers. Though he did not score a century on the tour, Pujara occupied the crease for long durations and allowed the other batsmen to play freely around him. He was hailed for his efforts on Day 5 at the Gabba, where he took blows all over his body but kept battling on.

Rohit Sharma featured in the last two Tests for India. He looked fluent when he was out in the middle but gave his wicket away after getting starts on multiple occasions.

Team India next face England in a home series, starting with the first of the four Tests in Chennai from February 5. The Test matches will be followed by five T20Is and three ODIs.