Wasim Jaffer on Team India’s playing XI for 3rd ODI: “Looking at the World Cup, I wouldn’t like to make any changes”

Wasim Jaffer has urged the Team India think tank not to make any changes to their playing XI for the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram despite having clinched the series. According to Jaffer, with the World Cup coming up later in the year, it’s important for the Men in Blue to stick to a winning combination and keep building that momentum.

India beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in the second ODI at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12 to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Bowling first, the hosts bundled out the Lankans for 215 in 39.4 overs. KL Rahul’s unbeaten 64 then guided India home in 43.3 overs.

While the third one-dayer to be played in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15 will be a dead rubber, Jaffer doesn’t want India to tinker with the willing combination. Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, he said:

“Looking at the World Cup, I wouldn’t like to make any changes, unless there is an injury or a niggle. But just because you have won the series and it’s a third game, I wouldn’t want to make any changes.

“You want to keep playing with that same combination because India doesn’t play more than 18-20 ODIs before the World Cup. I would stay away, even though you have got Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan, and Arshdeep Singh. Those are the guys who can come in, but I wouldn’t make any changes for the sake of it.”

Team India were forced to make one change for the Kolkata ODI as left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav came in for the injured Yuzvendra Chahal. Asked who he would pick between the two if Chahal is fit for the final match, Jaffer responded:

“It would pick Kuldeep Yadav over Yuzvendra Chahal any day. I would still keep Kuldeep Yadav.”

The left-arm spinner was Player of the Match in the Kolkata one-dayer for bamboozling Sri Lanka with figures of 3/51.

“If needed, we'll make some changes” - Team India skipper on dead rubber

In the post-match presentation, Team India captain Rohit Sharma was asked if the hosts were thinking of making any changes for the last one-dayer. He replied that they haven’t given it a thought yet. Rohit commented:

“We haven't thought about it yet, once we get there we'll have a look at the pitch and have a look at some of our guys. There are 3 ODIs coming up against New Zealand as well, so we need to keep the guys fresh. We've got a long season now and we need to keep everything in mind. If needed, we'll make some changes.”

Following the Sri Lanka series, Team India will face the Kiwis in three ODIs and three T20Is from January 18 to February 1.

