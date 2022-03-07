"The biggest threat to Test cricket are dead pitches" - Wasim Jaffer on the high-scoring Test in Rawalpindi

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer is upset with the ongoing Test between Pakistan and Australia as he feels it is a bad advertisement for the format. The former Punjab Kings batting coach believes instead of over rates, lifeless pitches are a threat to Test cricket.

The first of the three Tests between Pakistan and Australia in Rawalpindi has been a batter-dominated game after four days of play. The visitors’ bowling line-up toiled for 162 overs after losing the toss as Pakistan accumulated 476-4, batting for two days.

Azhar Ali top-scored with 185 and shared a mammoth stand of 208 with Imam-ul-Haq, who made his maiden Test hundred.

ICC @ICC



Pakistan picked up five wickets in the day but Australia managed to reduce the first innings deficit.



Watch the final day of the first



#WTC23 | bit.ly/PAKvAUS-Test1 Stumps in Rawalpindi 🏏Pakistan picked up five wickets in the day but Australia managed to reduce the first innings deficit.Watch the final day of the first #PAKvAUS Test LIVE and for FREE on //ICC.tv (in select regions) Stumps in Rawalpindi 🏏Pakistan picked up five wickets in the day but Australia managed to reduce the first innings deficit.Watch the final day of the first #PAKvAUS Test LIVE and for FREE on //ICC.tv (in select regions) 📺#WTC23 | bit.ly/PAKvAUS-Test1 https://t.co/F9odEhHDMO

In reply, Australia received a brilliant start as Usman Khawaja and David Warner put together an opening stand of 185. However, the top four, including Khawaja, Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith missed out on well-deserving centuries.

Despite that, the visitors trail by only 27 with three wickets remaining heading to the final day. Hence, a draw looks inevitable.

“Tests rarely go to Day 5 nowadays” – Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer. (Image Credits: Web)

Jaffer, an active former cricketer on social media, took a dig at the Test by saying it is surprising to see teams lose points in the World Test Championship cycle due to over rates despite most Tests finishing in four days. Instead, the 44-year old tweeted that such high-scoring games are unhealthy for the format.

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 I find it amusing when Test matches get over inside 4 days yet teams lose WTC points for overrate. The biggest threat to test cricket is not overrate. Tests rarely go to day 5 anyway nowadays. The biggest threat to test cricket are dead pitches. Dead pitch = Dead game. #PAKvAUS I find it amusing when Test matches get over inside 4 days yet teams lose WTC points for overrate. The biggest threat to test cricket is not overrate. Tests rarely go to day 5 anyway nowadays. The biggest threat to test cricket are dead pitches. Dead pitch = Dead game. #PAKvAUS

It is fair to say that Australia and Pakistan – two teams with gun bowling line-ups, will want to forget this Test. Skipper Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Marnus Labuschagne picked up a wicket each in the first innings. As for the home side, left-arm spinner Nauman Ali has snared four scalps.

Australia are touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years and are into the first segment of the visit. Last time out, Mark Taylor and Steve Waugh led the triumphant Australians in1998 in Tests and ODIs, respectively.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar