22-year-old rising star takes India home with a boundary in a tense chase during 2nd T20I vs England 2025 [Watch] 

Team India youngster Tilak Varma continued to impress everyone with yet another magnificent batting performance and solidified his position in the T20I set-up. His unbeaten 72* (55) helped Men in Blue pick up a narrow two-wicket victory in the second T20I against England. The match took place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, January 25.

England batted first after losing the toss. They notched up a respectable total of 165/9 in 20 overs on the back of contributions from Jos Buttler (45), Brydon Carse (31), and Jamie Smith (22). India then got off to a brisk start as they raced to 58 in 5.4 overs at the expense of three wickets.

England bowlers kept things tight and scripted their team's comeback after powerplay by picking up wickets at regular intervals. Tilak Varma held one end together and remained composed to steer India to victory in the company of lower-order batters. The 22-year-old finished the match in style in the final over with a boundary through extra covers region. He then celebrated delightfully in front of a joyous Chennai crowd.

You can watch the winning moment in the video below:

"The wicket was slightly two-paced"- Tilak Varma on the pitch after India's win vs England in 2nd T20I 2025

Tilak Varma received the Player of the Match award at the post-match presentation for his brilliant batting performance in the second innings. Reflecting on his knock, Tilak said:

"First of all, the wicket was slightly two-paced. One after the other, wickets were falling. Gautam sir told me that you have to bat according to the situation. He told me if we need 7-8 runs an over, then I should look for one boundary every over. Yes, the plan is to come in at no.3 if a left-right combination is required."

He continued:

"Archer and Wood were really quick and were bowling well. But we were prepared. We work hard in nets. The advice to Bishnoi was to hold the shape while playing his shots and it worked out. You saw the couple of boundaries he hit."

Tilak Varma has now scored 318 runs without being dismissed over his last four appearances in the T20I format, the highest tally between two dismissals in the format.

