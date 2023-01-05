[Watch] "6,6,6"- Axar Patel smashes hat-trick of sixes off Wanindu Hasaranga in IND vs SL 2023 2nd T20I

Axar Patel played one of the best counter-attacking T20I innings earlier tonight to almost guide India to an improbable win in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune. Patel aggregated 65 off just 31, hitting three fours and six sixes.

When Patel came out to bat at number seven, India were reeling at 57-5 in the tenth over. With India needing 150 more runs to win the game, many gave the Men in Blue little chance of winning the game. However, Patel joined forces with Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Mavi to take the game to the final over.

During his memorable knock, the left-hander smashed a hat-trick of sixes in the 14th over bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga. Patel hit two sixes with the spin on the leg side and followed up with a maximum down the ground.

You can watch the video of the three sixes here:

Axar Patel's brilliance in vain as India lose thriller by 16 runs

Axar Patel's maiden T20I fifty kept India's slim hopes alive in the second T20I. India needed 50 off the last three overs, and the equation came down to 21 off six. Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka introduced himself into the attack to bowl the final over of the game.

Shanaka kept his nerve, as he conceded only four off six. Patel could not hit any maximums in the final over. He scored two off the second ball after Shivam Mavi took a single on the opening delivery.

The left-hander then attempted a big shot to clear the long-off boundary, but Chamika Karunaratne took a fine catch in the deep to send the all-rounder back.

India and Sri Lanka have won one game apiece in the series. The third and final T20I will take place in Rajkot on Saturday (January 7).

