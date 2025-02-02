[Watch] "6,6"- Abhishek Sharma launches all-out assault on Jofra Archer, steps out of crease and hits him out of the park in IND vs ENG 2025 5th T20I

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma played an innings for the ages in the fifth T20I of the ongoing series against England. Opening the batting at the Wankhede Stadium, Sharma scored an excellent 54-ball 135, hitting seven fours and 13 sixes to guide India to 247/9 in 20 overs.

Sharma came out to bat alongside Sanju Samson, and both Indian openers showed enormous intent right from the word 'play' at the Wankhede Stadium. While Samson lost his wicket to Mark Wood in the second over, Sharma joined hands with Tilak Varma to continue the onslaught on the English bowlers.

England's express pacer Jofra Archer is among the world's most-feared fast bowlers right now. However, Abhishek Sharma batted against him fearlessly and even stepped out of his crease to hit him for a six. Sharma smacked back-to-back maximums against Archer on the final two deliveries of the third over.

You can watch the video of the first six here:

The first six by Sharma was against a short ball bowled outside the off-stump. He got enough width to pounce on Archer, and his exquisite timing helped him get a six over deep backward point.

On the next ball, the southpaw skipped down the wicket and pumped the ball towards the stands in the deep extra-cover region. It is pertinent to note that Sharma had faced only eight balls before he hit the two maximums.

"The shot of the series"- Sunil Gavaskar showers praise on Abhishek Sharma

The second six smashed by Sharma against Jofra Archer earned him praise from Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, who was on commentary. Here's what Sunil said on air:

"Well this is got to be the shot of the series. So much power, so much elegance."

Abhishek Sharma went on to complete his century in the innings off 37 deliveries. His hundred helped India set a mammoth 248-run target for England.

