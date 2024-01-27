[Watch] A fired-up Jasprit Bumrah shocks England with double strike through lethal reverse swing on Day 3 of IND vs ENG 1st Test

India's Jasprit Bumrah once again proved why he was one of the greatest fast bowlers as his lethal spell of reverse swing got the hosts right on top in the ongoing Hyderabad Test against England on Day 3.

Ben Duckett looked good to get to a big score and caused some jitters in the Indian camp. Jasprit Bumrah would have dismissed the southpaw in his earlier over itself as Rohit Sharma chose against reviewing a potential LBW decision.

While the world-class pacer was frustrated to see three reds on the replay on the big screen, he was fired up when he finally got the better of Duckett. Bumrah set the southpaw up with a few outswingers before a big booming inswinger saw the batter's off-stump go cartwheeling.

Here's the video of Ben Duckett's wicket followed by Bumrah's celebration:

Jasprit Bumrah also dismissed the dangerous Joe Root soon after, trapping him in front with yet another inswinger. Root reviewed the dismissal but had to walk back as the umpire's call couldn't be reversed. Here's the video of Root's dismissal:

England had a sensational morning session and India needed a piece of inspiration to make a roaring comeback. Bumrah put his hand up and made full use of the hint of reverse swing on offer.

Jasprit Bumrah's spell might have decisively turned the momentum in India's favor

India didn't have a great morning session as they first added just 15 runs to their overnight total, being bowled out for 436. Their spinners then looked out of sorts as England's batters unleashed an array of strokes including many sweeps and reverse-sweeps.

Axar Patel conceded 40 runs in his five overs and Ravichandran Ashwin also failed to provide any control. It seemed like the Bazball ideology finally worked in Indian conditions and that England had caught India napping.

However, the ploy to begin the second session with Jasprit Bumrah's spell has worked wonders for India so far. They will now want to make full use of this momentum and try and pick wickets in clusters to ensure England do not set a big enough target.

