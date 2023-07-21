[Watch] Ajinkya Rahane’s struggles continue as he plays one onto the stumps in 2nd Test vs West Indies

Team India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane departed cheaply in the second Test against the West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Thursday, July 20.

After a gap of almost a year, Rahane returned to the Indian Test side during the ICC World Test Championship final last month. He justified his selection with scores of 89 and 46 and retained his berth in the red-ball side.

However, his outing against the West Indies has been disappointing. Ajinkya Rahane managed to score only three runs in the first Test in Dominica and could only accumulate eight runs in the first innings of the second Test.

The senior right-handed batter looked shaky during his 36-ball stay in the middle before he inside-edged one into his stumps off Shannon Gabriel's bowling. The ball came in slightly and Rahane tried to defend it but only managed an inside edge.

Rahane was taken aback by the extra pace, and looked stunned after the ball crashed into his stumps.

Watch the clip here:

West Indies bounce back in the second session with four wickets

Team India dominated proceedings in the morning session of Day 1 after being asked to bat first. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored half-centuries to keep the Caribbean bowlers at bay. The Men in Blue went to lunch at 121 runs with all their wickets intact.

Just when it looked like India were on course for another big total, West Indies bounced back strongly and enjoyed a good session for the first time in the ongoing two-match Test series.

Jaiswal was the first to depart for 57, putting an end to India's 139-run opening stand. Shubman Gill's poor form with the bat on Caribbean shores continued as he managed to score only 10 before edging one off Kemar Roach.

Rohit Sharma also perished soon after, thanks to a cracker of a delivery from Jomel Warrican. The Indian captain, who struck an excellent hundred in the first game, scored 80 runs off 143 deliveries.

India will now rely heavily on Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja to put up a big partnership and propel the team to a massive first-innings total.