[Watch] Alex Carey takes one-handed catch to end Ben Duckett’s innings on Day 5 of the 2nd Ashes Test

Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey took a one-handed catch to end Ben Duckett’s innings on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s in London on Sunday, July 2. That came after the Australian bowlers continued to bowl a barrage of short deliveries as a ploy against the hosts during the opening session.

The incident took place during the 45th over of England’s second innings. Josh Hazlewood bowled short-length delivery, and Duckett mistimed a pull that took the top edge. Carey did the rest as he jumped to perfection to complete the catch.

With the dismissal, Australia reduced England to 177/5 while chasing 371 to win the second Ashes Test.

Watch Ben Duckett’s wicket below:

Duckett, who was dismissed for 83 in the second innings, also fell to a short length during the first innings, where he scored 98.

Ben Duckett shared a 132-run partnership with Ben Stokes for England in the second innings of 2nd Ashes

Ben Duckett shared a 132-run partnership with England captain Ben Stokes to rescue them from 45-4.

At the time of writing, England were 193/6 after 52 overs, with Stokes and Stuart Broad at the crease. Carey, who took a sensational catch, showed a brilliant presence to dismiss Jonny Bairstow (10), who was caught out of the crease.

A breakthrough for the Aussies as they look to build on their momentum.



#ENGvAUS #Ashes #TheAshes Australia strikes with a crucial wicket, dismissing the well-set batter Ben Duckett.A breakthrough for the Aussies as they look to build on their momentum. Australia strikes with a crucial wicket, dismissing the well-set batter Ben Duckett. A breakthrough for the Aussies as they look to build on their momentum. #ENGvAUS #Ashes #TheAshes https://t.co/gGE642W5HL

Australia will now look to take the remaining wickets and go 2-0 ahead in the five-match Ashes series. The visitors had won the opening Test in a final-day thriller by two wickets.

Batting first, Australia scored 416, courtesy of a century from Steve Smith (110 off 184 balls). For England, Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue scalped three wickets apiece.

In response, England were bundled out for 325, giving a handy 91-run lead to Australia. Duckett top scored with 98, while Jonny Bairstow smashed a half-century. Mitchell Starc scalped three wickets for Australia, while Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head bagged two apiece.

Later, Australia were bowled out for 279 in their second innings. Usman Khawaja starred with the bat, scoring 77 off 187 balls, including 12 boundaries.

For England, Stuart Broad emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 4/65. Tongue and Robinson settled for two apiece.

