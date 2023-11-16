[Watch] All smiles for Team India as they beat New Zealand to make it to the 2023 World Cup final

The Indian dressing room was buzzing and understandably so after their emphatic 70-run win in the 2023 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In a video posted by BCCI after the win, fans were seen waiting in the stadium, waiting to get a glimpse of their big stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. There were incredible scenes in the dressing room as well with players and the coaching staff congratulating each other.

Veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also got an opportunity to enter the dressing room and congratulate the team for the win. The video ended with the players making their way in the team bus and then to the team hotel with fans cheering for them throughout the journey.

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

India manage to bury the ghosts of Manchester

The Men in Blue had finished on top of the league phase in the previous edition of the World Cup as well and there was a lot of anticipation for the semifinal against New Zealand. However, the Kiwis won that game by 18 runs, scarring a large section of Indian fans.

Coming into the 2023 World Cup semifinal, several fans feared the worst, but the hosts were clinical this time around. A fantastic cameo from Rohit Sharma got them off to a flier and then the hundreds from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer helped India post a mammoth 397/4 in their 50 overs.

In reply, Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell's 181-run stand did give the Kiwis some hope, but the target proved to be a bit too much in the end. Mohammed Shami recorded the best figures for an Indian in ODIs and ensured that they were on their way to Ahmedabad, awaiting the winner between South Africa and Australia.