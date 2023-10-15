[WATCH] Amid 'Kohli Kohli' chants, Naveen-ul-Haq clean-bowls Jos Buttler with a jaffa in the 2023 World Cup

Overcoming the 'Kohli, Kohli' heckling from the crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Afghanistan seamer Naveen-ul-Haq clean-bowled England skipper Jos Buttler.

The wicket left England reeling at 91/4 in their chase of 285, igniting hopes of a magical Afghan win in the 2023 World Cup.

Naveen targeted one of Buttler's few weaknesses with perfection. The England captain was trying to build a knock and waiting for a release shot. The right-arm pacer lured him into it by going wide of the crease and angling the ball in at pace.

Buttler cleared his leg and tried to go for a flick and left a typically massive gap between his bat and pad. The ball, due to the extra available skid in the Kotla surface, sneaked through it to crash into his stumps.

Naveen has been jeered on with Virat Kohli's name in all Afghanistan matches here. The duo had an altercation during IPL 2023. And although they seemed to have buried the hatchet with a warm hug when India played Afghanistan at the venue in Delhi, the former Indian captain's home ground, again turned hostile.

The wicket mellowed them down a bit to him, though. Afghanistan enjoyed great support in the first innings as well, especially when Rashid Khan came to bat.

After Naveen-ul-Haq's beauty, Rashid Khan pulls England down to the last five men

Rashid once again got the crowd going. This time in the second innings when, just a couple of overs after Buttler's wicket, he got rid of Liam Livingstone. The right-handed big-hitter was out lbw for just 10 (14), leaving England at 117/5.

Rashid was only introduced in the 16th over despite their being calls for him brought on as early as the powerplay. This meant he still had most of his spell left at the time of writing. You can catch the live proceedings here.

Earlier in the match, all three other bowlers grabbed one wicket each for Afghanistan too. Fazalhaq Farooqi got rid of Jonny Bairstow on his first ball, Mohammad Nabi removed Dawid Malan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman cleaned up Joe Root with a beauty.