[Watch] An angry Ravichandran Ashwin returns to the shed after horrible mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja during IND vs ENG 1st Test

A breakdown in communication between star Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja saw the former walk back to the pavilion for just 1(11) during the final session of play on Day 2 of the ongoing Test in Hyderabad.

Both Ashwin and Jadeja share a great camaraderie given their success with the ball. However, the same wasn't true when they batted together this time as the mix-up led to a silly run-out.

Ravichandran Ashwin punched a delivery from Joe Root off the back foot and tried to play the ball between covers and mid-off. He almost ran immediately and crossed more than half the length of the pitch with Ravindra Jadeja still ball-watching.

Tom Hartly moved swiftly towards his right to stop the ball, making Jadeja deny Ashwin a quick single. However, it was too late by then as both the batters were at the non-striker's end, with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes collecting the throw and comfortably whipping the bails off.

Ashwin wasn't happy as he had a small argument with Jadeja, before returning to the pavilion. Here's the video:

Ravichandran Ashwin's wicket is another example of how almost every Indian batter has thrown his wicket away, allowing England a foot into the door every time it looked like the hosts were on top.

Ravindra Jadeja going strong despite the run-out

Ravindra Jadeja seems to have put the unfortunate run out behind him as he has looked extremely comfortable at the crease against England bowlers. He had walked out to bat when India lost Shreyas Iyer and still trailed by 23 runs.

With a sense of calmness that he brought to the crease, Jadeja ensured that India took the lead with a fine 65-run stand with KL Rahul. That was followed by another important 68-run partnership with wicketkeeper KS Bharat to put the hosts firmly in the ascendancy.

India have Axar Patel at the crease to accompany Jadeja, who is looking good and would be keen to get to his hundred. The hosts could look to bat out the remainder of the day and pile more misery on England on Day 3.

