[Watch] An uncharacteristic shot ends Shubman Gill's sensational innings during Day 3 of India vs England 2nd Test

Indian batter Shubman Gill was dismissed for a well-made 104 runs off 147 balls during the second session of play on Day 3 of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The dismissal was completely against the run of play as Gill tried a reverse sweep and that led to his downfall. The centurion tried to execute the shot looking at the space behind the point region, but Shoaib Bashir got a bit of extra bounce.

That allowed the ball to take a deflection off Shubman Gill's gloves before lobbing safely to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes. The umpire adjudged the batter as not out, but captain Ben Stokes then reviewed for an LBW and a possible caught-behind decision.

Gill's body language suggested that he knew he had got a glove on it and the replays confirmed that the on-field umpire had to overturn his decision.

Gill added a crucial 89 runs with Axar Patel for the fifth wicket to ensure the hosts kept progressing with their lead in the second session.

India with their noses in front at Tea despite Shubman Gill's wicket

It was important for Shubman Gill and Axar Patel to give India a steady start in the second session after losing four wickets in the first. That's exactly what the duo did as runs kept on flowing from both ends.

Under extreme pressure, Gill produced a fantastic hundred and the relief on his face after producing a timely knock was evident. He will be disappointed with the shot selection that led to his wicket as the youngster looked largely untroubled in the afternoon session.

Axar Patel was also dismissed after being trapped in front by Tom Hartley, thanks to yet another successful DRS review from Ben Stokes. India scored 97 runs in the second session and lead by 370 runs at the tea break, with KS Bharat and Ravichandran Ashwin at the crease.

With seven sessions remaining in the Test, time doesn't seem to be a factor. India will want to bat as long as they can as the conditions are still good for batting. They will want to get past the 400-run mark, while England will believe they have it in them to chase whatever target India post.

