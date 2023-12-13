[Watch] Andre Russell's massive 103m six off Adil Rashid sails out of the ground in WI vs ENG 1st T20I

Talismanic all-rounder Andre Russell was at his explosive best with the bat on his international comeback, delivering a scintillating cameo in the T20I series opener between West Indies and England at Kensington Oval on Tuesday, December 12.

The swashbuckling batter remained unbeaten on 29 off 14 balls, helping his team chase down the 172-run target in 18.1 overs to secure a four-wicket win. Russell hit two sixes and as many fours during his entertaining knock.

In the 18th over of the run-chase, Russell hit a humongous six off Adil Rashid's bowling that bounced on the top of the scoreboard and sailed out of the stadium. He picked the wrong 'un and dispatched it with an authoritative slog sweep.

Here's a video of the massive six:

It is worth mentioning that this was Andre Russell's first appearance in international cricket since November 2021. He made a significant impact with both the bat and the ball on his return. The seasoned campaigner picked up three crucial wickets, dismissing Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, and Rehan Ahmed.

"I was dreaming about getting a MoM award" - Andre Russell opens up on his comeback

Andre Russell was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round exploits in the first T20I against England.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, he disclosed that when he was drafted back into the West Indies' T20I side for the series, he had dreamt of winning the Man of the Match award.

He said:

"Actually, life is so funny. When I got a call-up two weeks back, I was dreaming about getting a MoM award, I didn't know how it would have happen though."

West Indies have dominated England so far in the ongoing white-ball home series against England. The hosts completed a 2-1 ODI series win and have now also taken a 1-0 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series.

The second T20I between West Indies and England will be played at the National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada, on Thursday, December 14.