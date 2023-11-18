[Watch] "Arey maalum hai sabko yaar!"- Indian captain Rohit Sharma delivers another press conference gem ahead of 2023 World Cup final

Indian captain Rohit Sharma over the years is known to have a great sense of humour and fans have been thrilled to get a few glimpses of it through bits of his press conference.

Ahead of the 2023 World Cup final against Australia, Rohit was once again ready with his one-liner that tickled the bones of those present in the room. The video has also gone viral on social media.

In the video, just as the manager was introducing the Indian captain as a formality, Rohit Sharma in a funny way told him to get to the point as the reporters knew who they were asking the question to. This led to a wave of laughter and a cheeky smile from the captain.

Here's what he said:

"Arey maalum hai sabko yaar! Abhi bas chalu kar bhai jaldi (Eeverybody knows my name! Start with the questions quickly)."

Rohit Sharma credits Rahul Dravid for India's resurgence

Rohit Sharma claimed that head coach Rahul Dravid was supportive of the captain's plan to play an ultra-attacking and fearless brand of cricket. He thanked Dravid for bringing clarity in the dressing room and also acknowledged what the latter has done for Indian cricket.

Here's what Rohit told reporters:

"Clearly, looking at how Rahul bhai himself has played his cricket and how I play these days is quite contrasting. For him to agree and give me that freedom and liberty to go and play like that says a lot about him. And obviously what he has done for Indian cricket is massive. He too feels that he wants to be a part of this big occasion. It's for us to do it for him."

India will probably go into the final on Sunday as favorites, but they will have to deal with an Australian team that knows how to win tournaments.