[Watch] Ashes players give Andrew Struss and family a guard of honor to celebrate 'Red for Ruth day' at Lord's

England and Australia players gave Andrew Strauss and his family a guard of honor to mark the annual 'Red for Ruth day' at Lord's on Thursday.

All squad members from both teams wore red caps and clapped for Strauss' family as they walked out to ring the bell and kick off Day 2 of the second Ashes Test. A moment of silence was observed, followed by a short speech about the Ruth Strauss Foundation's work to support families affected by a rare lung cancer.

You can watch the video here:

Strauss, one of England's greatest-ever Test captains and an equally important administrator, began the Foundation in 2019 after his wife, Ruth, passed away in 2018 from a rare form of non-smoking lung cancer at age 46.

Thursday marked the fifth 'Red for Ruth Day' or 'Ruth Strauss Red Day'. The foundation uses the occasion to raise awareness and help support the affected families. Players, as well as the audience, are encouraged to wear something red. It is followed by an annual auction, the proceeds of which go to the Foundation.

"This is something much greater than me" - Andrew Strauss on Red for Ruth day

Strauss said on Wednesday that Red for Ruth day's aims are "much greater" than himself for they try to alleviate the pain of the hundreds of families who lose a parent to this form of cancer.

"This is something much greater than me," he said. "I know how hard it is for all those families. It just breaks my heart that every day, there are hundreds of kids being put in the situation that my kids were put in. We can't change that, but we can make it a little bit easier. If we're able to do that, that warms my soul and I know it'll be warming Ruth's soul too."

"People are going through this from all walks of life in all parts of the country, many of whom have never heard of Cricket or the Ruth Strauss Foundation," he added. "The Ashes Test match is hopefully a time when people that perhaps aren't always watching cricket are suddenly tuning in."

Australia are currently in the driving seat at Lord's but have also lost two wickets to start Day 2. You can catch the live proceedings here.

Poll : 0 votes