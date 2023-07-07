Australia skipper Pat Cummins gave his side a perfect start by dismissing England batter Joe Root off just the second delivery of Day 2 at Headingley in Leeds. This marked the 10th time that the ace batter has been dismissed by Cummins in Test cricket.

The right-arm pacer continues to lead from the front with his third wicket of the innings, which puts England in deep trouble.

The hosts resumed the second day from their overnight score of 68/3 with local lad Joe Root sharing the crease with his fellow Yorkshire partner Jonny Bairstow. Cummins, who finished with figures of 2/28 off six overs on Day 1, took the ball to kickstart the proceedings on Day 2.

Root began the day with a solid defence, but fell prey to the very next delivery itself. The right-handed batter tried to guide a short-of-a-length ball towards third man in his trademark fashion, but the ball jumped a bit extra, claiming Root's outside edge.

David Warner, stationed at first slip took a sharp catch. The agile fielder had his momentum towards the wrong side after the ball seemingly wobbled through the air. However, he adjusted in time, got his hands in the right place and claimed the catch without much difficulty.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Joe Root departed after scoring 19 runs off 45 deliveries, with a couple of boundaries to his name. The ace batter was crucial to England's chances to match Australia's first-innings total of 263.

Since scoring a brilliant hundred in the first innings of the series opener, Root has been struggling with a string of poor scores. He only scored 28 runs in the Lord's Test across two innings and could not make much of an impression on his home ground either.

Bairstow and Stokes rebuilding England's innings after Joe Root's early departure

Joe Root's early dismissal has brought England skipper Ben Stokes to the crease. The skipper along with Jonny Bairstow are trying to forge a partnership to bail the team out of danger. As of writing, England are precariously placed at 87/4 at the end of 24 overs in the first innings.

England are currently trailing Australia's first-innings score by 176 runs and have an uphill task over the course of the second day, especially since they are possibly a player short in the form of Ollie Robinson.

The right-arm pacer walked off the field due to an injury on the opening day and it is yet to be known whether he will partake in the proceedings with both bat and ball.

