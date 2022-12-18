Watch: Australia's Mitchell Starc castles Rassie van der Dussen with a peach for his 300th Test wicket

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc reached the milestone of 300 Test wickets by knocking over Rassen van der Dussen on day two of the first Test in Brisbane against South Africa. In the process, Starc became the seventh Australian bowler to take 300 Test scalps. He needs 11 more to surpass Brett Lee and 14 to go past fellow left-arm quick Mitchell Johnson.

The dismissal happened during the fifth delivery of the fourth over of South Africa's innings as the ball decked back sharply off the seam to pass through the gap between bat and pad. Van der Dussen, who managed only five runs in the first innings, went for a duck in the second.

Here's the video of Starc castling Van der Dussen for his 300th Test wicket:

Starc started the Test with 296 wickets and nipped out Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj in the first innings. He took four wickets in the first Test of the summer against the West Indies in Perth, followed by five in the day-night clash in Adelaide.

Australia take 66-run lead against South Africa

Travis Head played a free-flowing knock. (Image Credits: Getty)

The hosts have eked out a handy 66-run lead after starting day two on 145-5, with Travis Head and Cameron Green in the middle. Head, who resumed the day on 78, was unfortunate to get out for 92 off 96. Keeper-batter Alex Carey remained unbeaten at 22 as the visitors cleaned up the tail comfortably.

Day one of the opening Test between the two teams proved to be dramatic as both sets of bowlers had a significant say. Australia captain Pat Cummins chose to field first and nipped out four wickets in the first hour. Kyle Verreynne and Temba Bavuma stitched a 98-run stand to lead the tourists' recovery, but Starc turned things around by removing the latter.

Australia eventually dismissed the Proteas for 152. When the home side came out to bat, Kagiso Rabada had David Warner out off the first ball of the innings and left them reeling at 27-3. Steve Smith and Travis Head added a quickfire 117 before South Africa hit back with two wickets before close.

In their second innings, the tourists found themselves reeling at 7-3 before Khaya Zondo and Bavuma launched a recovery.

