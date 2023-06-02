[WATCH] Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood gears up for WTC 2023 final clash vs India by sweating it out in nets

Much to the delight of Australian fans, Josh Hazlewood recently took part in the team's latest training session as he geared up for the all-important World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against India.

Hazlewood missed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year in India after failing to recover from an Achilles injury sustained during Australia's home Test series against South Africa in January.

The right-arm pacer returned to action in the recently concluded season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). However, owing to his injury concerns, he featured in just three matches for his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Pat Cummins and Co. will be hopeful of the senior pacer regaining full fitness ahead of the WTC 2023 final.

In a video shared by the ICC on social media, Hazlewood can be seen bowling in the nets to opener David Warner.

Josh Hazlewood was included in Australia's squad for the WTC 2023 despite his injury woes, considering that he has been one of the premier red-ball bowlers for the team in the recent past.

If he fails to prove his fitness, the Australian team management could give Scott Boland a nod for the third pacer's role.

"My fitness is pretty good and it is just a matter of ticking off every session from here until that date" - Josh Hazlewood sheds light on his recovery

Josh Hazlewood has stated that he is in good shape. He suggested that his approach is to focus on the team's remaining practice session ahead of the second-ever WTC final.

"My fitness is pretty good and it is just a matter of ticking off every session from here until that date (June 7) basically," Hazlewood told ICC.

"We will probably have anywhere from three to four more sessions - bat versus ball and then a couple of longer days in the nets as well or centre wicket down in London - so it is just ticking off those last few boxes and pulling up well from every session," he added.

The WTC 2023 final between India and Australia is set to commence on June 7 at The Oval.

