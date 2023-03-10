Watch: Axar Patel gets Usman Khawaja first ball after Tea to end a marathon innings

Team India were finally able to dislodge Usman Khawaja on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad. The left-hander departed for a gritty knock of 180 on Friday, March 10, as the hosts claimed the fourth wicket of the day.

The dismissal occurred on the first ball after tea as India made the umpire overturn his decision after Axar Patel trapped Khawaja in front. The ball went straight as Khawaja went back in his crease to work it square but missed the ball. While the umpire was originally unmoved, it was given after a review.

The opening batter faced an enormous 422 balls to make 180 runs before departing. You can watch the dismissal here:

It was more than a session on Day 2 before the home side struck as Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green looked immovable. Ravichandran Ashwin, who had taken one wicket before, gave the breakthrough to dismiss Green for 114 and Alex Carey for a duck in the same over.

He also struck to remove Mitchell Starc before Axar dismissed Khawaja. Ashwin then returned to get rid of Todd Murphy for 41 and Nathan Lyon for 34 to end with figures of 6/91 as Australia were bowled out for 480.

Usman Khawaja is now the highest run-getter of the series

Usman Khawaja has been magnificent. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Although Usman Khawaja didn't start the series in the desired manner, he has grown from strength as the series progressed. The 35-year-old top-scored for Australia in the first innings with 81 and scored a solid 60 in the first dig in the third Test in Indore.

Khwaja reached three figures and scored his first Test century on Indian soil in the final over of Day 1 of the Ahmedabad Test. He now has 333 runs in seven innings in this series at an average of 47.57.

He started the innings with a 61-run opening partnership with Travis Head and added another 79 with Steve Smith before the latter fell for 38. As India threatened to take the ascendancy, he stitched an unbroken 85-run stand with Cameron Green to close out Day 1.

The duo played some excellent cricket at the start of Day 2 to add 123 more runs before Green was dismissed.

India currently lead the series 2-1, having won the first two Tests before Australia hit back in Indore to emerge victorious by nine wickets. The victory also sealed the tourists' spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, set to take place in June. They will either face India or Sri Lanka in the decider.

